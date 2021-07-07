During its annual representative assembly recently, the nation’s largest teachers union voted to promote Critical Race Theory in roughly 14,000 school districts it collaborates with across the country. But following pushback, the agenda item has been scrubbed from the National Education Association’s website.

The NEA stated that it opposed “attempts to ban critical race theory and/or The 1619 Project” and vowed to “share and publicize” “information already available on critical race theory (CRT) — what it is and what it is not.”

The Manhattan Institute’s Chris Rufo captured the NEA’s plans for CRT in its entirety. BREAKING: The nation’s largest teachers union has approved a plan to promote critical race theory in all 50 states and 14,000 local school districts.

The argument that “critical race theory isn’t in K-12 schools” is officially dead. pic.twitter.com/BMRDoAK0sA — Christopher F. Rufo ?? (@realchrisrufo) July 3, 2021 But by Tuesday, Heritage Action for America’s Jessica Anderson noticed the NEA scrubbed the section from its website. ??BREAKING??

3 days after their annual meeting concludes, @NEAToday , the nation’s largest teacher’s union, scrubs the agenda items announcing their nationwide campaign to push CRT from their website.

Why are they covering up their support for CRT? ?? pic.twitter.com/uWZomRt2dV — Jessica Anderson […]

