Thomas Zimmerman – a Special Assistant to Joe Biden on National Security Agency personnel – formerly served as a visiting scholar at a Chinese Communist Party think-tank labeled as a “front group for Chinese intelligence collection and overseas spy recruitment” by the FBI, The National Pulse can reveal.

The stunning revelation – that Joe Biden’s intelligence apparatus relies on the recruitment from a recent collaborator with the Chinese Communist Party – comes just weeks after the G7 summit where Western nations pledged tougher measures against an increasingly aggressive Beijing.

Zimmerman’s influence over the National Security Agency (NSA) also follows explosive allegations from Fox News host Tucker Carlson. Carlson recently claimed the agency has covertly accessed his emails and texts. The NSA did not outright deny the allegations…

