China Military A state-controlled Chinese magazine published a three-stage plan demonstrating the Chinese invasion of Taiwan, according to various reports.

This report comes after China President Xi Jingping pledged “complete reunification” with Taiwan as he marked the centenary of the Chinese Communist Party.

“Stage One” of this plan would involve the attack of “key installations,” with DF-16 short-range ballistic missiles used to attack airports, early warning radar, anti-air missile bases, and command centers.

According to the article, “The attacks against Taiwan’s airports would continue until [Chinese] surface troops had accomplished an assault landing.”

“Stage Two” would involve various cruise missile strikes against other targets. YJ-91 and CJ-10 cruise missiles would be fired from both land and sea against military bases, ammunition depots, communications infrastructure, and key road junctions.

Drones would then be used to assess the scale of subsequent damage.“Stage Three” would involve further bombardment from naval vessels to prepare for an amphibious beach landing of infantry and other military units.As The U.S. Sun noted, “This was the second time the publication has outlined a scenario for an attack on Taiwan.”“Last year it detailed how an assault on the island’s defense systems could occur to coincide with the start of the independence-leaning […]

