More than 70 Californians have announced their run for governor as the state’s gubernatorial approaches, with more anticipated to file for candidacy before the July 16 deadline.

Article by Vanessa Serna from our partners at The Epoch Times.

California’s recall election date has been officially set for Sept. 14 and candidates from a variety of backgrounds are joining the race.

“It’s very simple to get on the ballot,” former senator John Moorlach told The Epoch Times.

California’s Secretary of State Office outlines that in order to run as a replacement candidate in a recall election, an individual must be a U.S. citizen, a California registered voter, and never have been convicted of a felony.

If a resident meets the requirements, they’re eligible to file with their county election officials and declare candidacy once receiving 65 to 100 nomination signatures and paying a filing fee of $4,194.94.

As of July 2, more than 70 candidates successfully filed to have their names on the ballot, including former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, and former gubernatorial candidate John Cox.

The last time a governor was recalled in California was in 2003 with Gray Davis.

In the 2003 recall election, 9.4 million voters showed up to the polls which was an 11 percent increase in comparison to the 2002 governor election.

Residents voted yes on recalling Davis by 55.4 percent and choose one of 135 candidates on the ballot to replace him.

Former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger won the election by receiving 48.58 percent of the vote with Cruz Bustamante following behind at 31.47 percent.

