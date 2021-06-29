Share the truth















Today, The Two Mikes spoke with Professor Thomas DiLorenzo, an economist who worked in three universities for 41 years before retiring. He is known for his scholarship in economics, and has written three thought-provoking books about Abraham Lincoln. He writes regularly – and very well – for https://www.lewrockwell.com.

Professor DiLorenzo spoke today about what he very convincingly describes as America’s system of “Stalinist universities” which, after 40 years of effort, is filling American’s degreed-workforce with socialism-committed individuals, who are creating the social disaster that is now unfolding in the United States.

He also argued that the Stalinist faculties dominate not only universities, but all levels of education down to grammar schools. These institutions now produce socialist automatons that follow and promote any nonsensical and/or socially and financially suicidal policy or position announced by their socialist leaders. These automations also follow orders that direct them to threaten, coerce, or intimidate those who disagree with or oppose their half-baked leaders’ demands.

Following are several of Professor Dilorenzo’s most recent essays:

— https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/03/thomas-dilorenzo/the-great-nonsense-of-the-great-reset/

— https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/02/thomas-dilorenzo/americas-stalinist-universities/

–Professor Di Lorenzo’s most recent book is: The Problem with Lincoln. Washington, D.C., Regenery, 2020

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help

They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help.

Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America.

The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way).

To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Share the truth













