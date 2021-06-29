Share the truth















Pastors Artur Pawlowski and Tim Stephens are experiences judicial setbacks in their fight against Alberta Public Health after a judge found Pawlowski in contempt of court and extended Stephen’s jail sentence into July.

Stephens was arrested for a second time after police used a helicopter to track where his congregation was meeting while Pawlowski made international headlines after he was the victim of a police take down in the middle of the highway in May.

Pawlowski and his brother David was found guilty of contempt of court order by Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Adam Germain for holding services at their Fortress (Cave) of Adullam Street Church in defiance of Alberta’s Public Health Act. Artur was found guilty of two counts while David only one.

Pawlowski ripped the Alberta government in an interview with Rebel News claiming Premier Jason Kenney should be held in contempt of court for being photographed dining on the roof of a government building.

“The level of hypocrisy right now is unbelievable,” he said. “The level of double standards that we see right now in our system, it’s shocking, it’s heartbreaking, and saddens me greatly. Because what kind of a country are we going to have when the ministers […]

