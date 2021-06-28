Share the truth















One of the anti-liberty Left’s favorite tactics is to label themselves with a lie and frame the debate from the beginning to their advantage. There is no better illustration of this than their exploitation of the term ‘Antifa’ or ‘anti-fascist’ which supposedly signifies that they are against fascism.

This of course is several orders of magnitude above their old exploitation of the laudatory labels ‘progressive’, ‘liberal’, and even ‘democrat’. Those were just subtle false monikers, projecting a false impression to an unsuspecting public that expected honesty from the authoritarians, finally realizing that was never going to be.

This is why we use the term anti-liberty Left. It is a direct push back against the false labels of the left. Frankly speaking, it is also an object lesson to everyone on the pro-freedom Right to stop referring to authoritarian socialists as ‘liberals’ when that is clearly not the case.

If this isn’t FASCISM, then what IS?

The description of the video lays out the context of the presentation and the issues involved.

Simon Campbell’s kids may be grown, but as a former member of his district’s school board, he understands more than most the power these local politicians have on the ENTIRE community. Campbell recently went viral for confronting the Pennsbury School District in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, and for exposing its attempts to censor community members with concerns. But that kind of government oppression won’t fly for this former Brit. Now a proud American, he’ll do what he can to defend our nation’s sacred freedoms and to expose the far-left’s attempts to squash them: ‘If [this is] not fascism, then tell me what IS fascism,’ he says.

Anti-liberty Leftists love to lie and make the false claim that fascism is somehow from the pro-freedom Right. However, they can never explain why that is the case aside from circular logic. Just ask them sometime, it’s a fascinating exercise that shows that they are full of rubbish on the subject.

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help

They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help.

Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America.

The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way).

To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Share the truth













