Share the truth















The manhunt to find the shooter of 26-year-old Daytona Police Officer Jason Raynor has ended.

29-year-old Othal Wallace was captured on Saturday morning near Atlanta.

Othal Wallace shot Officer Raynor in the head as the Daytona officer approached Wallace in his vehicle on Wednesday night.

The police captured Wallace in a treehouse near Atlanta belonging to a black nationalist paramilitary organization.

The police also found several firearms and multiple flash-bang-grenades in the treehouse.

TRENDING: President Trump Speaks in Wellington, OH – 7 PM ET – LIVE-STREAM VIDEO — 181,000 Watching Before Trump Even Hits the Stage!

Meanwhile, the FBI continues to search for grandmas and preachers who were waved into the US Capitol on Jan. 6.Police put out a request for help after the shooting. The multi-agency manhunt for Othal Wallace, 29, ended earlier this morning. Fellow Daytona Beach Police Department announced that Othal had been captured outside Atlanta. #unitedforosceolacounty #protectandserve #togetherasone #sheriffmarcoslopez #osceolasheriff #osceolacounty pic.twitter.com/OCtMzixwSu — Osceola County Sheriff’s Office (@OsceolaSheriff) June 26, 2021 Captured. — Sheriff John Mina (@SheriffMina) June 26, 2021

Read the whole story at www.thegatewaypundit.com

Share the truth













