The Oath of Enlistment for the United States Armed Forces:

“I (Enlistee Name) do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; and that I will obey the orders of the President of the United States and the orders of the officers appointed over me, according to the regulations of the Uniform Code of Military Justice. So help me God.”

By these words, American Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen have for many years pledged themselves, mind and body, in selfless service to our Nation. This is a commitment that has cost enormous sacrifice, including on too many heroic occasions, their very lives. It was by such an oath, in slightly varied forms over the centuries, that Americans froze and died at Valley Forge, marched into the brutality of the cannons at Gettysburg, charged the beaches of Normandy amid German machine gun fire, braved the horrors of Southeast Asia, and gave their all in the blazing heat of Middle-Eastern deserts to confront and overcome America’s islamist enemies.

What must be clearly understood about this oath is that the ultimate pledge is not to any person or cabal, but to the Constitution of the United States of America. It is not a vow of blind allegiance, negating any other law or premise of right and wrong, mindlessly doing the bidding of whoever claims to be in power.

First and foremost, American military personnel are swearing to never willingly engage in any activity that would do harm to the Country they serve. Yet on an ever increasing basis, that is what is being demanded of those who take the oath, at the hands of the Biden cabal and its minions among the self-serving “political” class of military leaders in the Pentagon.

The question of whether or not the Biden cabal actually represents a legitimate presidential administration, as mentioned in the oath, is of course a worthy one, especially given ol’ Joe’s latest not-so-veiled threat to deploy F-15 fighter aircraft against American civilians. Still, it is a topic for another day. However, the effort to purge military ranks of all but those who ascribe to leftist ideology, and profess total fealty to it, begs the question of just what will be the actual role and purpose of the US Military, going forward. The latest news of top US Generals embracing the venom and lunacy of “Critical Race Theory” should sound alarms across America.

Who knows where the insanity originated that is now coursing through the highest echelons of the US Military? But it is clear that its only result will be to render the American military forces far less effective, to the point of being wholly incapacitated, if they ever have to fight a major foreign enemy, like China perhaps. Meanwhile, if the rank and file of the military follow this course, they will become much more dangerous… to the American people!

Recent comments from General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, demonstrate his willingness to support the venom of leftist ideology, and particularly its anti-white bigotry, under the same guise of “Critical Race Theory.” Among the troops, this would be a disaster, destroying camaraderie and creating dangerous factions. On a local scale, this twisted ideology has decent and honorable citizens of every ethnicity loudly and angrily protesting school boards who attempt to corrupt innocent children with leftist social indoctrination.

Here’s a little insight for General Milley, and any of the other Joint Chiefs who align with him. “Critical Race Theory” is the ultimate wolf in sheep’s clothing. It is not about promoting equality among all the differing ethnicities who comprise “We the People.”

It is about presuming total guilt among one race, white Americans, and invoking that as justification for every form of unfettered bigotry and racial discord from leftist blacks and other minorities who are willing to take the bait. Its impact will undoubtedly be to aggravate tensions and resentment among all races. Such upheavals within military ranks are untenable and will only undermine morale, gravely diminishing military capabilities.

Facing criticism over his willingness to allow this latest leftist poison to insidiously invade and pervert the purpose and operation of the United States Military, General Milley embarrassingly responded “I personally find it offensive that we are accusing the United States Military, our general officers, our noncommissioned officers, of being quote ‘woke’.”

So now, General Milley, ostensibly the most powerful warrior of the most powerful military force in the world, has sunk to the whiny leftist tactic of claiming to be “offended.” Is he revealing his “inner snowflake” for all to see? Moreover, Milley clearly has no problem accusing all those military ranks of being inherently racist (at least the white ones), and needing the poison of “Critical Race Theory” to get their minds right.

If Milley cannot grasp why such precepts are the catalyst of discord and mayhem, not only in the military but all across America, then he is clueless of the most basic tenets of what will build or destroy a nation, and as such proves himself to be incompetent in the fundamentals of enemy strategies. Or worse, perhaps he does fully understand those concepts, and has actually chosen to join forces with the enemies of America, both foreign and domestic.

Christopher G. Adamo is a lifelong conservative from the American Heartland. He has been involved in grassroots and state-level politics for many years, seeking to restore and uphold the Judeo-Christian principles on which our Nation was founded. His book, “Rules for Defeating Radicals,” is the “Go To” guide for effectively confronting and overcoming the dirty tricks of the political left. It is available at Amazon.

