Share the truth















Bobby Lopez and the team at Mass Resistance Texas discuss a lot of the current issues surrounding the Conservative Agenda, including the issue of homosexuality and transgenderism. These are important issues to focus on within state politics.

An interesting thing to consider that Bobby brought up during this episode of The Big Brown Gadfly is that the LGBTQ community is a protected class. They can break all sorts of laws that the straight community simply cannot.

An example of this would be sexual harassment. Someone who identifies as gay would typically not face the same kind of charges, if any, that a straight male would face when committing the same crime.

Overall, it’s important that we focus on a pro-conservative and family values agenda, especially at the state level. Local politics is where you are going to be able to really wage this battle, and it’s important to get involved with groups like Mass Resistance who are fighting to the good fight in this arena.

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help

They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help.

Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America.

The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way).

To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Share the truth













