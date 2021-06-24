Share the truth















When society is in the final throes of collapse…

Netflix teased a new bizarre dating show “Sexy Beasts” where singles look like demonic furries. TRENDING: EXCLUSIVE: Garland Favorito Says Georgia Officials Including Raffensperger Concealed Ballot Tampering from Judge – “We Are Discussing What to Do With It” (AUDIO) The dating show will feature contestants in elaborate makeup and prosthetics to “put true blind-date chemistry to the test.”

The show premieres July 21.

VIDEO: Sexy Beasts is a new dating show where real-life singles sport elaborate makeup and prosthetics to put true blind-date chemistry to the test. pic.twitter.com/ES7pkvWTOM — Netflix (@netflix) June 23, 2021 The reaction to Netflix’s demon furry dating show was interesting. Oh. Wow. Umm. I guess furry is truly mainstream now? https://t.co/miRCP24GR0 — A Critter in Flux (@critter_in_flux) June 24, 2021 When I say this horrifies me…I mean it HORRIFIES me like wtf is this https://t.co/WbwMefNiIN — Deictix (@Deictix) June 24, 2021 — adel💫 (@delnuradnan) June 24, 2021 This pandemic needs to be officially declared over https://t.co/GTeRJ99lEn — Navaneeth Ravichandran (@NavRav28) June 24, 2021

Read the whole story at www.thegatewaypundit.com

Share the truth













