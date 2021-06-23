Share the truth















Overnight it was reported that in Georgia a ‘box’ of ballots was unsealed and opened up by the Secretary of State’s office in Georgia. This was after district judge ordered Raffensperger to not touch the ballots in Fulton County : After several Fulton County, Ga., poll monitors testified last year that boxes of mail-in ballots for Joe Biden looked liked they’d been run through a photocopy machine, state investigators quietly broke the seal on one suspicious box and inspected the hundreds of votes it contained for signs of fraud, RealClearInvestigations has learned exclusively. On Wedesday morning radio host John Fredericks joined Steve Bannon on The War Room to discuss this explosive development.

John Fredericks accused Secretary of State Raffensperger of breaking the law!

TRENDING: Parents Protesting CRT at Loudoun County School Board Meeting Declared Unlawful Assembly – Sheriff Deputy Makes at Least Two Arrests (VIDEO) John Fredericks: Allegedly, they sent someone in against the judge’s order to unseal a batch of ballots that was in Susie Voyle’s affidavits. To go check on them to see if what she was saying was accurate… This is a violation of law. That’s got to be looked into. When did they go there? How […]

