Dr Karlyn Borysenko has been spending her time combatting Critical Race Theory. She sees the danger in this ideology and has been leading the charge in exposing it for the racist platform that it is.

Over the past couple of months, more people have been waking up to the danger of Critical Race Theory. The problem is that most do not actually understand what it is, nor do they understand how to combat it. It’s more than just anti-white. We have to do more than just ban it from schools.

One dangerous trend that Karlyn is seeing among the anti-CRT crowd, led by the likes of Ben Shapiro, Candace Owens and Charlie Kirk, is the claim that Critical Race Theory is “anti-white.” While there definitely is an anti-white belief system within CRT, it is not limited to that. It’s actually simply a racist ideology… against ALL races.

To limit the conservative definition of CRT to simply being anti-white is like the Left saying that Black Lives Matter instead of All Lives Matter. Saying All Lives Matter would also encompass Black lives, in the same way that saying that CRT is racist would also include those that are white.

The danger with the current conservative claims of CRT being anti-white is playing right into the trap laid by the Left, which is leading to further division among our country… which is exactly what they want. We are in the midst of a Cultural Revolution unlike any of us have seen in America. We have to remember that.

White Supremacists have been using this division over Critical Race Theory to their benefit, attempting to recruit more white Americans to their cause. Believing that Critical Race Theory is simply anti-white puts White Americans on the defensive, which leads to a pro-white/anti-minority worldview if not dealt with properly.

If we are going to defeat Critical Race Theory, it’s not going to be through self-segregation into our own racial identities. It’s not going to be by playing within the rules established by the Democrats and Progressive Left. Rather, it will be by rejecting the rules that are attempted to be placed up on us and forging ahead with the truth that race should not divide us.

Critical Race Theory is racist against all races. It views whites as being oppressors. It sees blacks as being inferior, unable to achieve success on their own apart from the help of the superior white race. We could go right down the list of every single racial division and the CRT promotion and embracement of racist ideology.

Conservative values are the solution to CRT. We see every individual having intrinsic value given to us by God Himself. We don’t see the world through the lens of race, but through the lens of individuality. Your value is in who you are as a person, not what pigmentation your skin happens to have.

We must avoid the temptation to participate in tribalism. We cannot go down this “anti-white” agenda or talking points. Rather, we must reject that premise and forge our own path ahead, winning the hearts and minds of the American people through reason, logic and our America First conservative values.

Just remember, this is not a sprint. This is going to be a lifelong battle. Expect to wage this war for the next hundred years. It may be difficult. We may not see the ultimate victory, but it’s worth fighting just the same. If you want to end this evil and racist worldview, we’ve got to fight smart, fight hard and be strategic…. And simply work every day to expose the evils of this ideology.

