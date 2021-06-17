Share the truth















This is why you see parents making their voices heard and running for school board positions. The Washington Examiner reports : Majority has an unfavorable view of critical race theory: Poll A new poll reveals that the majority of people in the United States have an unfavorable view of critical race theory. A majority, at 58%, expressed an unfavorable view of critical race theory, while 38% expressed a favorable view, according to the results of a YouGov/Economist poll released Tuesday. The poll comes as debate rages across the country in recent months about critical race theory, with several Republican-controlled states moving to ban the teaching of the theory in public schools. “Critical race theory is basically teaching people to hate our country, hate each other,” said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has vowed to ban the teaching of the theory in his state. “It’s divisive, and it’s basically an identity politics version of Marxism.” But the pushback against critical race theory has caused controversy, with some insisting the “anti-racism” education is an important part of American history. “There is a general consensus among historians of the United States that racism has been central to the evolution of American institutions […]

