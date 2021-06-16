Share the truth















AP Photo/Patrick Semansky Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin appeared tense and uncomfortable in their first of two bilateral meetings today as the two leaders are expected to butt heads on everything from cybercrime to human rights.

Both sides sought to downplay the importance of the meeting in their pre-summit spin. Indeed, no big issues will be resolved, no memorandums of understanding will be agreed to. Relations between the two powers are at a post-Cold War low and that’s not expected to change in Geneva.

Biden is expected to propagandize against Putin by warning him against any more election interference, demanding he not murder his political opponents, and telling him to keep his grubby hands off of eastern Europe.

Putin is expected to bring up human rights in the U.S. by pointing to last summer’s anti-police riots. You’d never see anything like that in Russia, Putin will probably say. This is because demonstrations against his regime have been all but outlawed.

The issues surrounding ransomware and cybercrime will be discussed. Putin will say he can’t do anything about it, even though he and his security services profit from it. He may propose a swap of cybercriminals with Biden but that’s not expected to go […]

