Inch by inch, the Democrats want all Americans to lose their rights, lose their health, lose their wealth and then lose their life. It all started with a fear-mongering flu campaign, then the control tripping began, and all in the name of “health and safety.” You’re living in a Black Mirror episode, as you experience the Chinese Communist Party infiltrate America and your livelihood. It started with the fearful scamdemic. Then you were told to wear a Covid mask for a few weeks, maybe months. Then all small businesses and schools were “virtually” shut down (pun intended).

Article by S.D. Wells from Natural News.

Next comes the blood-clotting vaccinations. Then vaccine passports, and now, get ready for your smart device to get SHUT DOWN from the satellite feed because you haven’t gotten inoculated with the world’s most deadly syringe ever. The Covid vaccines have killed more than 5,000 humans, possibly many more, and maimed countless sheeple who lined up for a vaccine that causes blood clots, heart inflammation and death. To make matters worse, it’s all for a virus that was created in a laboratory that can easily be prevented and defeated by vitamin D and zinc.

No deadly vaccines for you? All phone privileges suspended!

In Pakistan, one province has already blocked SIM cards of the mobile phones of the unvaccinated, as the government imports a billion dollars worth of deadly blood-clotting Covid-19 vaccines to force on the populace over the next 12 months. The goal is to wipe out over 100 million people and reduce the population, according to Bill Gates, who loves infiltrating poor countries, nations and cities that are chock full of minorities (like Africa, India, Pakistan and metropolitan cities of the USA) with his toxic jabs, as he promised he could do if he does a… “really good job with vaccines and healthcare.”

A “SIM” card is the subscriber identity module that links each specific user account to their phone, telling the phone’s network company which account is joined up. The Health Minister in Punjab told the government, along with military leaders of Pakistan, that any person who denies getting stabbed with the blood-clotting, deadly Covid jabs will get their SIM cards disabled at “a certain time.”

For healthy people, who aren’t battling cancer, diabetes or heart disease, the Covid vaccines are much more deadly than the actual virus itself. The China Flu has next to a zero death rate for healthy folks, but the vaccine has killed and maimed many healthy people, over 5,000 already, within days after inoculation.

National Command and Operation Center of Pakistan set to shut off cell phones of all healthy people

Being healthy and having natural immunity to viruses and bacteria is now illegal in many countries around the world. If you don’t accept forced inoculation, chemotherapy and other invasive, chemical-based “treatments,” then you are ostracized, denied human rights, denied technology, denied the right to travel and soon to be thrown in jail. The Health Minister in Pakistan is working with the Cabinet and their oppressive Ministry of Health on the timeline from when a person denies the deadly Covid-19 jab to when their phone gets shut off. The decision to block SIM cards of the unvaccinated is already finalized, so it’s just a matter setting the date.

Yes, freedom of speech is directly affected when you cut off someone’s main lines of communication with the world. Their safety is also severely compromised, as they can’t call for help from friends, relatives, police, firefighters or even medics in an emergency situation. It also cuts off their right to freedom of information, to know how and when their crooked, evil government is further planning to take their guns, children, food and land away.

Next for the unvaccinated comes the denial of visiting restaurants, parks and malls. Pakistan is just a litmus test, and the USA will be following suit if the government can take away everyone’s guns first. Get ready healthy patriots!

Visit CovidVaccineReactions.com if you already got a toxic Covid jab and are experiencing side effects, blood clots, adverse events, blindness, deafness or dementia (then have your loved ones help you).

Now tune your internet frequency to Pandemic.news for updates on these crimes against humanity being delivered under the guise of inoculation. Plus, learn how to best prepare for the upcoming vaccine-induced wipeout.

