Share the truth















The Food and Drug Administration on Friday told Johnson & Johnson to throw out 60 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine that may be contaminated.

The vaccines were produced at the Emergent BioSolutions plant in Baltimore, NBC News reported.

Recall, there was an accident with cross-contamination with Covid jabs at the Emergent BioSolutions plant earlier this year which led to millions of doses being destroyed.

“Since establishing our COVID-19 vaccine program, Johnson & Johnson has committed to producing safe, high-quality vaccines in order to bring health and hope to people everywhere,” Kathy Wengel, Johnson & Johnson’s chief global supply chain officer, said in a statement.

TRENDING: BREAKING: AG Merrick Garland Announces that His DOJ Will Scrutinize Any Post-Election Audits for Evidence of Voting Law Violations!!

“Today’s decisions represent progress in our continued efforts to make a difference in this pandemic on a global scale, and we appreciate the close collaboration with the FDA and global health authorities.”Via NBC News : The Food and Drug Administration has told Johnson & Johnson to discard about 60 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine that were produced at a troubled plant in Baltimore, according to two people familiar with the matter. The FDA ordered the vaccines […]

Read the whole story at www.thegatewaypundit.com

Share the truth













