Share the truth















The U.S. Senate has passed a massive bipartisan bill to take on China.

The Senate voted 68-32 on Tuesday to approve a sweeping China-focused global competition bill.

The $250 billion bill seeks to undermine Chinese ambitions in the technological space by boosting U.S. competitiveness, providing funding for technology research and development.

“The legislation represents a potential landmark effort to turn the tide on several long-term trends in U.S. competitiveness. Those include eroding federal investments in research overall and a shrinking share of the world’s semiconductor manufacturing,” The Wall Street Journal reported.

The “U.S. Innovation and Competition Act” will now move to the House of Representatives for approval, and includes subsidies for semiconductor manufacturers and robot makers, as well as “an overhaul of the National Science Foundation,” reported CNBC .

“The scope of the bill, the final product of at least six Senate committees and almost all members of the chamber, reflects the many fronts in the U.S.-China rivalry,” CNBC added. “It also likely represents one of the last major bipartisan initiatives of 2021, proof that U.S. lawmakers are broadly in favor of legislation that works to counter Beijing’s economic and military expansion.”Nebraska GOP Sen. Ben Sasse expressed support for the bill.“As a China […]

Read the whole story at conservativebrief.com

Share the truth













