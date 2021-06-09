Share the truth















Speaking with Newsmax TV ‘s Greg Kelly on Tuesday, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) discussed the unsettled death of January 6th protester Ashli Babbit, who was shot and killed by an unknown assailant inside the U.S. Capitol Building.

Kelly asked Nunes to elaborate on a current lawsuit filed by Babbit’s family, saying Ashli’s death “was not nearly adequately addressed.” Devin Nunes is calling for the name of officer who shot Ashli Babbit to be revealed. Who killed Ashli Babbit??? I bet Nancy Pelosi knows. He also mentions the fact that there is 14,000 hours of tape from the Capitol Building that the public has not seen yet…Drip..💧 💧 💧 pic.twitter.com/jfToOYllan — PENNSYLVANIA IS TRUMP 🗣 🇺🇸 (@RED_IN_PA_2) June 9, 2021 “The family has now filed a lawsuit, and with any normal circumstance where you have an officer-involved shooting you have people who go out there and say, ‘Where’s the videotape? Where’s the videotapes? We need to know what officer did this. Why are we living under a different set of rules?’ I think that’s what the Babbit family is asking and I agree with them. We should know who the shooter is,” Nunes explained.

Next, the congressman wondered why surveillance footage […]

Read the whole story at www.infowars.com

