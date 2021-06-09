Share the truth















President Donald Trump issued a statement slamming Biden over the ongoing crisis at the Mexican border on Wednesday.

Trump said it was “outrageous” that Biden stopped construction of his border wall and the country was at risk of “being destroyed.” The statement read:

“Our recently secured Southern Border is now worse than ever before. At no time in our Country’s history has anything so outrageous taken place.

“The Biden Administration stopped construction of the small remaining openings in areas of the almost 500 mile long wall, have taken away all authority from our great Border Patrol, and have ended such long fought for policies including Remain in Mexico, Safe Third Agreements, and our hugely-successful program that completely stopped Catch-and-Release.

“Millions of people are pouring through our Border, including many criminals being released from jails, for such crimes as murder, drug smuggling, and human trafficking.

“In the history of our Country, it has never been more dangerous or worse. They do not have long to act as our Country is being destroyed!” We’re independent and can’t be cancelled. The establishment media is increasingly dedicated to divisive cancel culture, corporate wokeism, and political correctness, all while covering up corruption from the corridors of power. The need […]

Read the whole story at thepostmillennial.com

Share the truth













