Source: AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

An NIH grant recipient and scientist who emailed Dr. Anthony Fauci in January 2020 to explain that Wuhan coronavirus was “potentially engineered” in a lab has deleted thousands of tweets and deactivated his account.

“On a phylogenetic tree the virus looks totally normal and the close clustering with bats suggest that bats serve as the reservoir. The unusual features of the virus make up a really small part of the genome (<0.1%) so one has to look really closely at all the sequences to see that some of the features (potentially) look engineered,” Kristian Andersen said on January 31, 2020.

Now, he doesn’t want to talk about it. From the Epoch Times : A scientist who emailed top U.S. infectious diseases official Dr. Anthony Fauci about COVID-19 being possibly engineered in a laboratory suddenly deactivated his Twitter account over the past weekend.

Over the past weekend, users on Twitter noted that Andersen—who had deleted thousands of tweets in recent days—deleted his account. The Epoch Times has contacted the social media platform for comment. A spokesperson for Twitter told news outlets that his “account was deactivated by the user. No action was taken on Twitter’s part.”

David Baltimore, the President […]

