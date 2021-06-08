Share the truth















Lots of parents today wouldn’t think twice about sitting their kids down in front of the Disney Channel or Cartoon Network. And that, conservatives warn, is exactly the problem. Like so many other moms and dads, they’re expecting the same kind of harmless storylines they watched in the ‘70s and ‘80s. What their children are seeing is anything but.

Article by Tony Perkins from Daily Signal.

Say goodbye to the regular plot lines of “Blue’s Clues” and “Scooby-Doo”—and say hello to a 21st-century lesson in transgenderism, sex, homosexuality, nonbinaries, and drag queens.

That’s the new reality of radical programming on some of America’s favorite shows—especially, parents are discovering, during June, which is Pride Month. Loveable animals like Arthur and My Little Pony have been commandeered by the far left for lessons that would make most adults’ jaws drop.

In the latest example on “Blue’s Clues,” real-life drag queen Nina West sings a Pride Parade song to the tune of “The Ants Go Marching”—except the lyrics have been replaced with “LGBTQ buzzwords such as ‘ace’—which stands for ‘asexual’ —as well as ‘queer,’ ‘bi,’ ‘pan,’ ‘allies,’ and ‘kings and queens,’” TheBlaze warns.

Blue and friends watch their two-mom floats go by while rainbow and transgender flags dot the colorful landscape.

This is just the beginning of Nickelodeon’s full-blown assault on mainstream morality. “SpongeBob SquarePants” has already stepped into the LGBTQ world, so, according to TMZ, “it’s really not that much of a stretch for them to get Blue onboard, too.” The goal, the outlet says, is to take “proactive steps to teach kids about different family structures in a fun, catchy way that appeals to young children.” And unfortunately, these networks aren’t the only ones.

Breitbart ticked off 13 shows that are blatantly pushing this indoctrination on children, including some surprising favorites such as “Adventure Time” (Cartoon Network), “DuckTales” (Disney), “My Little Pony” (Discovery Family), “Arthur” (PBS), “The Loud House” (Nickelodeon), “Clarence” (Cartoon Network), “She-Ra and the Princesses of Power” (Dreamworks), “Andi Mack” (Disney), “Steven Universe” (Cartoon Network), “Star vs. the Forces of Evil” (Disney XD), and “Gravity Falls” (Disney).

And yet, despite this complete activist takeover of children’s programming, LGBT extremists still insist they have “a long way to go.”

“But at least nowadays,” their Pride websites brag, “there’s so much amazing LGBTQ+ representation in animated children’s shows, giving a whole new generation of young, queer kids the much-needed representation and visibility they need!”

Like so many other Netflix and PBS shows, producers seem dead set on turning wholesome, family friendly stories into a weapon of indoctrination. And they’re doing it under the guise of children’s programming. In the case of longtime favorites such as Disney and “My Little Pony,” beloved franchises are being distorted to promote a radical, 21st-century LGBT agenda.

So what can parents do? First off, don’t assume that any form of secular entertainment is safe from this type of storyline. Watch these programs with your kids if you can or check them out in advance. Click over to organizations such as the Parents Television Council, MovieGuide, or One Million Moms for resources or reviews.

But the most important piece of advice is this: Don’t take anything for granted. If you’re a mom or dad who’s concerned about the messages Hollywood is sending your kids, don’t assume that just because it’s the Disney Channel or because it’s called ABC Family or PBS, that the show is innocent or family friendly.

Especially in the month of June.

Originally published in Tony Perkins’ “Washington Update,” which is written with the aid of Family Research Council senior writers

‘The Purge’ by Big Tech targets conservatives, including us

Just when we thought the Covid-19 lockdowns were ending and our ability to stay afloat was improving, censorship reared its ugly head.

For the last few months, NOQ Report, Conservative Playbook, and the American Conservative Movement have appealed to our readers for assistance in staying afloat through Covid-19 lockdowns. The downturn in the economy has limited our ability to generate proper ad revenue just as our traffic was skyrocketing. We had our first sustained stretch of three months with over a million visitors in November, December, and January, but February saw a dip.

It wasn’t just the shortened month. We expected that. We also expected the continuation of dropping traffic from “woke” Big Tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Twitter, but it has actually been much worse than anticipated. Our Twitter account was banned. Both of our YouTube accounts were banned. Facebook “fact-checks” everything we post. Spotify canceled us. Medium canceled us. Apple canceled us. Why? Because we believe in the truth prevailing, and that means we will continue to discuss “taboo” topics.

The 2020 presidential election was stolen. You can’t say that on Big Tech platforms without risking cancellation, but we’d rather get cancelled for telling the truth rather than staying around to repeat mainstream media’s lies. They have been covering it up since before the election and they’ve convinced the vast majority of conservative news outlets that they will be harmed if they continue to discuss voter fraud. We refuse to back down. The truth is the truth.

The lies associated with Covid-19 are only slightly more prevalent than the suppression of valid scientific information that runs counter to the prescribed narrative. We should be allowed to ask questions about the vaccines, for example, as there is ample evidence for concern. One does not have to be an “anti-vaxxer” in order to want answers about vaccines that are still considered experimental and that have a track record in a short period of time of having side-effects, including death. One of our stories about the Johnson & Johnson “vaccine” causing blood clots was “fact-checked” and removed one day before the government hit the brakes on it. These questions and news items are not allowed on Big Tech which is just another reason we are getting canceled.

There are more topics that they refuse to allow. In turn, we refuse to stop discussing them. This is why we desperately need your help. The best way NOQ, CP, and ACM readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We are pacing to be short by about $3700 per month in order to maintain operations.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. We had 5,657,724 sessions on our website from November, 2020, through February, 2021. Our intention is to elevate that to higher levels this year by focusing on a strategy that relies on free speech rather than being beholden to progressive Big Tech companies.

During that four-month stretch, Twitter and Facebook accounted for about 20% of our traffic. We are actively working on operating as if that traffic is zero, replacing it with platforms that operate more freely such as Gab, Parler, and others. While we were never as dependent on Big Tech as most conservative sites, we’d like to be completely free from them. That doesn’t mean we will block them, but we refuse to be beholden to companies that absolutely despise us simply because of our political ideology.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Share the truth













