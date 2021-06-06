Share the truth















Dr. Anthony Fauci is raging against Republicans like the Clintons used to do against the “vast rightwing conspiracies.” In both cases, they know they’re busted. They know they did wrong. So they go after the source of the outrage rather than dealing with what’s making us all mad in the first place.

Fauci is a liar. We know that now from his emails. But he feels the need to lash out at anyone who dares to call him out for his unambiguous crimes against the American people. His latest ploy is to blame “anti-science” Republicans. According to The Blaze:

Speaking with MSNBC host Rachel Maddow, Fauci claimed criticism of him is really a manifestation of anti-science attitudes.

“What is the thread going through, what’s happening now, is very much an anti-science approach,” Fauci said. “I mean, it is what it is, I’m a public figure, I’m going to take the arrows and the swings, but they’re just, they’re fabricated.”

“My job was to make a vaccine and use my institute and its talented scientists that we have there. And that we fund in the various universities to get a vaccine that was highly safe and highly effective. And we succeeded. That’s what I do,” Fauci continued. “All the other stuff is just a terrible, not-happy type of a distraction. But it’s all nonsense.”

Later in the interview, Maddow claimed “the right” is exploiting the discovery of the origin of COVID-19 and the Wuhan lab leak theory, which she called a “conspiracy theory,” as yet another avenue to personally attack Fauci.

Fauci agreed with Maddow’s assessment.

“It is important to understand [the origin of COVID-19], but it is being approached now in a very vehement way, in a very distorted way, I believe by attacking me,” Fauci said.

“I think that the question is extremely legitimate, you should want to know how this happened so that we can make sure it doesn’t happen again,” he continued. “But what’s happened in the middle of all that, I become the object of extraordinary, I believe, completely inappropriate, distorted, misleading and misrepresented attacks, which, you know, it is what it is, but it’s it’s happening. And that’s unfortunate.”

Only on mainstream media could Fauci get this type of platform allowing him to justify lying to the American people and the Trump administration. Rachel Maddow is his ideal propagandist and useful idiot.

Conservative pundit Charlie Kirk had other opinions about Fauci:

Amid the recent exposure of Fauci’s emails, Fauci claims that the attacks on him are “really very much an attack on science.”

Anthony Fauci is not a scientist. He’s just another bureaucrat in Washington, D.C.

Anthony Fauci is an award-winning bureaucrat and masterful pharmaceutical patent promoter. When all is said and done, those calling Covid-19 the “Wuhan Flu” or “China Virus” may end up dubbing it the “Fauci Flu.”

