Share the truth















Man holding woman hand in hospital bed. Holding hands in hospital bed Mexican federal officials are pushing for the reopening of an investigation into a private border state hospital for irregularities in organ transplants. Some allegations include favoring recipients with political ties or those from wealthy families, plus cover-ups by government authorities.

The investigation deals with organ transplants in 2017 performed at Hospital Christus Muguerza, a private institution in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon. One of the recipients who moved to the top of the list is the stepson of a current gubernatorial candidate.

Breitbart Texas obtained exclusive access to investigative documents from the original case file. The probe initiated when the Federal Commission for the Protection Against Sanitary Risks (COFEPRIS) carried out audit #17-AF-3319-01302-TV in May 2017, revealing missing signatures by the Internal Committee for Transplants which are needed for any such operations in the hospital. The document required 12 signatures with only five listed on the original document; which is also a handwritten page instead of formal letterhead.

The audit led to an investigation by Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office (then PGR-now FGR) over alleged illegal transplants where several individuals on the waiting list were passed over in place of others. Another irregularity […]

Read the whole story at www.breitbart.com

Share the truth













