A homeless man with multiple priors, who allegedly assaulted a 67-year-old man and kicked his dog to death , was a no show for a court appearance Thursday, after being released a day after the attack by a King County judge. The suspect is now facing felony charges in connection to the incident.

According to court documents, Saturday afternoon John Hickey was walking his 14-year-old Jack Russell terrier, Alice, through Courthouse Park. The park, which is near Hickey’ apartment, is home to a notorious homeless encampment, ripe with crime, next to the King County Courthouse just a few blocks away from Seattle City Hall.

The suspect identified as Courtney J Williams, 29, allegedly demanded that Hickey give him his jacket, and according to documents said, “I’ll knock your head off if you don’t give me that jacket,” then assumed a fighting stance like a boxer.

Hickey, who had been assaulted before and had a previous leg injury, pepper-sprayed the suspect in self-defense. According to the documents, the suspect backed away and while the victim attempted to flee as fast as his injured leg could carry him, but “the suspect ran up behind him and kicked his dog so hard she flew into […]

