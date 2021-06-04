Share the truth















More Uyghur Muslims exiled from their home country of China said that they were tortured and forced to under go late-term abortions, the Associated Press reported Thursday.

The publication spoke with three Uyghurs who were forced to flee from China’s Xinjiang region, including one woman who said that Chinese authorities forced her to abort her unborn baby 6.5 months into her pregnancy. The AP also spoke with a man who said that Chinese soldiers imprisoned him and tortured him “day and night” as well as a former doctor who described China’s efforts to stem birth rates of populations deemed undesirable by the government.

The Uyghur exiles shared their stories with the AP ahead of a U.K. tribunal beginning Friday, where they will testify virtually with dozens of other witnesses. Organizers of the tribunal hope to publicize evidence of China’s human rights abuses, the AP reported.

Fifty-five-year-old Bumeryem Rozi, who is mother to four children, told the AP that Chinese authorities came for her and other pregnant women in 2007 when she was pregnant with her fifth child. She said she complied with the authorities out of fear for her family and her home.

“I was 6.5 months pregnant … The police came, one […]

