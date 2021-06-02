Share the truth















WHO ARE THEY?

If you don’t recognize either of the names in the title, this article is probably not for you. Terry Nichols is the convicted co-conspirator of Timothy McVeigh in the bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City on April 19, 1995. Khalid Sheikh Mohammed is the architect of the Islamic terror attack of September 11, 2001. Ramzi Yousef is KSM’s nephew. McVeigh was executed for his crime on June 11, 2001. KSM is still held at Guantanamo Bay. Nichols and Yousef are in separate cells at the maximum security federal prison in Florence, Colorado.

FIRST READ THESE

Did Terry Nichols and Ramzi Yousef meet?

Friday, April 1, 2005

By J.M. BERGER

INTELWIRE.com

http://news.intelwire.com/2005/04/did-terry-nichols-and-ramzi-yousef-meet.html?m=1

Chairman’s Report

Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee of the

House International Relations Committee

The Oklahoma City Bombing: Was There A Foreign Connection?

Representative Dana Rohrabacher (R – CA)

Staff Investigator: Phaedra Dugan

Press Contact: Tara Setmayer (202) 225-2415

WHY BRING THIS UP NOW?

If not now, when? The Federal Bureau of Investigation has swept this under the carpet for over 26 years and Congress reached a dead end many years ago. If you read everything at those two links, did you notice what President Bill Clinton said to Oklahoma Governor Frank Keating?

“Note: at the outset of the subcommittee’s investigation, former Oklahoma governor Frank Keating personally requested that the investigation be called off. During his meeting with the subcommittee chairman, Governor Keating mentioned that then-President Bill Clinton had called him only hours after the bombing.”

“According to Keating, President Clinton’s first comment to him after the bombing was ‘God, I hope there’s no Middle Eastern connection to this.’”

“This mindset, described by Governor Keating, may or may not have influenced the original Oklahoma City bombing investigators. There were many reasons to believe that there might have been a foreign connection. There should have been no hesitation to investigate and make that determination, even if it would have required a forceful retaliation.”

When the Democrat President of the United States and the Republican Governor of the state in which the terror attack took place both tell you that they don’t want you to establish an Islamic connection, what’s the poor little FBI supposed to do? Just exactly what they did, which was to conclude that no foreign connection could be established. If they gave even 1% of the effort to 4/19/95 that they do to 1/6/21, then we wouldn’t be over a quarter of a century later with nobody wanting to talk about it.

Am I the only one who does want to talk about it? Do you?

SO IS THAT THE END OF THE STORY?

No!

I’ve never been one to let either sleeping dogs or politicians lie.

There are still people both in the United States and the Philippines who know a lot more that the American and Filipino public deserves to be told. As a retired U.S. Federal Officer, I have long been fully aware of Nichols’ travels to the Philippines prior to the Oklahoma City bombing and just immediately before the Bojinka plot. I’m depending upon you to have read those two links, so I’m not going to explain all these terms.

This article really isn’t for anybody who hasn’t previously been fully aware of the events in Oklahoma City and Operation Bojinka. Rather, it is designed to prompt those who know something to step up and speak out.

If you know something, what possible reason could you have for not setting the record straight? As for the FBI, it obviously could have something to do with prioritizing one’s own career ambitions over ascertaining the full truth.

As for Terry Nichols himself, it’s quite obvious, first of all, that he has no conscience and does not feel any need to come clean. While serving a life term in a maximum-security prison in solitary confinement without the possibility of parole, what does he have to lose? He has no access to the internet and is allowed only to communicate with vetted friends and family members via email which is carefully monitored and probably redacted.

I submitted a request via email to the Federal Correctional Center in Florence, Colorado, asking whether Terry Nichols would be willing to respond to questions about the purpose and nature of his trips to the Philippines. The terse reply from the Office of the Executive Assistant was:

“Good Morning

Inmate Nichols does not wish to answer your questions.”

OK, so at least they appear to have presented him the opportunity to respond. Since he is never going to get out of prison, whom is Terry Nichols protecting? He may be still just too bitter against the world to talk to anybody, but he is the only one who really knows 100% of the facts related to his multiple trips to the Philippines.

SO, WHO ELSE KNOWS THE FULL STORY?

Obviously, Ramzi Yousef would know whether he was in contact with Terry Nichols, but there is zero value in contacting him. Deceit is an essential element of the ideology to which he subscribes.

That leaves authorities in the Philippines who investigated the Bojinka case. The FBI took most of their files and that’s why they are not readily available. But there are still memories lurking in the gray matter of any Filipino law enforcement, military or intelligence officials.

There is also the probability that diplomats and other representatives of third countries assigned in Manila back then also have records and recollections. Politicians, however, have no motivation to get involved. Neither Americans, Filipinos or other nationalities.

FINALLY

There are other members of the community on the Philippine island of Cebu who would remember things that happened and whether meetings took place between Terry Nichols and either Ramzi Yousef or KSM. Since those in authority here in America and in the Philippines are not pursuing this, they provide no conduit for civilians to come forward. The innocent bystanders have no one trustworthy to tell.

If you are one of those in previous and/or current authority who has relevant information, you also have the experience and common sense regarding how to make it known, either with or without attribution. If anyone wonders why, just as Bojinka failed but 9/11 succeeded, those who seek to harm innocent people and our countries will never quit trying. After reading this, you cannot say you were not reminded and forewarned.

If, unlike Terry Nichols, you have a conscience, you know what to do now. The next attack could be in Manila or in Washington DC. It could also be in Tokyo or in Jerusalem.

Don’t let it happen!

Originally Posted at David’s website.

‘The Purge’ by Big Tech targets conservatives, including us

Just when we thought the Covid-19 lockdowns were ending and our ability to stay afloat was improving, censorship reared its ugly head.

For the last few months, NOQ Report, Conservative Playbook, and the American Conservative Movement have appealed to our readers for assistance in staying afloat through Covid-19 lockdowns. The downturn in the economy has limited our ability to generate proper ad revenue just as our traffic was skyrocketing. We had our first sustained stretch of three months with over a million visitors in November, December, and January, but February saw a dip.

It wasn’t just the shortened month. We expected that. We also expected the continuation of dropping traffic from “woke” Big Tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Twitter, but it has actually been much worse than anticipated. Our Twitter account was banned. Both of our YouTube accounts were banned. Facebook “fact-checks” everything we post. Spotify canceled us. Medium canceled us. Apple canceled us. Why? Because we believe in the truth prevailing, and that means we will continue to discuss “taboo” topics.

The 2020 presidential election was stolen. You can’t say that on Big Tech platforms without risking cancellation, but we’d rather get cancelled for telling the truth rather than staying around to repeat mainstream media’s lies. They have been covering it up since before the election and they’ve convinced the vast majority of conservative news outlets that they will be harmed if they continue to discuss voter fraud. We refuse to back down. The truth is the truth.

The lies associated with Covid-19 are only slightly more prevalent than the suppression of valid scientific information that runs counter to the prescribed narrative. We should be allowed to ask questions about the vaccines, for example, as there is ample evidence for concern. One does not have to be an “anti-vaxxer” in order to want answers about vaccines that are still considered experimental and that have a track record in a short period of time of having side-effects, including death. One of our stories about the Johnson & Johnson “vaccine” causing blood clots was “fact-checked” and removed one day before the government hit the brakes on it. These questions and news items are not allowed on Big Tech which is just another reason we are getting canceled.

There are more topics that they refuse to allow. In turn, we refuse to stop discussing them. This is why we desperately need your help. The best way NOQ, CP, and ACM readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We are pacing to be short by about $3700 per month in order to maintain operations.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. We had 5,657,724 sessions on our website from November, 2020, through February, 2021. Our intention is to elevate that to higher levels this year by focusing on a strategy that relies on free speech rather than being beholden to progressive Big Tech companies.

During that four-month stretch, Twitter and Facebook accounted for about 20% of our traffic. We are actively working on operating as if that traffic is zero, replacing it with platforms that operate more freely such as Gab, Parler, and others. While we were never as dependent on Big Tech as most conservative sites, we’d like to be completely free from them. That doesn’t mean we will block them, but we refuse to be beholden to companies that absolutely despise us simply because of our political ideology.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Share the truth













