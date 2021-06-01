Share the truth















Gas prices near Beverly Center (Joel Pollak / Breitbart News) LOS ANGELES, California — A gas station in Los Angeles sold fuel for nearly $6 per gallon on Memorial Day weekend, as fuel prices continued to soar across the nation.

The Mobil station across from the Beverly Center shopping mall, near Beverly Hills and West Hollywood, was selling regular unleaded gasoline for $5.29 and 9/10 per gallon on Monday evening, and “Super Plus” for $5.99 and 9/10 — self serve, without assistance or a car wash.

Those prices were unusually high, even for Los Angeles, where many stations charged between $4 and $5 per gallon over the holiday weekend, and the average is currently about $4.22 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.com.

GasBuddy.com also notes that there are also stations in parts of the L.A. metropolitan area that are still selling fuel for less than $4 per gallon. But some stations are nearing the $6 per gallon mark, driven by high demand, supply shocks, state taxes, and growing market speculation about reduced future supply.

The Biden administration has tried to soothe public anger over gas prices, claiming — incorrectly — last week that Americans are paying less for gas today than the average for

