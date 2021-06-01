Share the truth















On Monday night, TGP’s Jordan Conradson investigated the Homewood Suites in Scottsdale, Arizona after receiving a tip that it was an illegal immigrant safe house. The hotel is located at 9880 N Scottsdale Rd.

When Conradson arrived at the hotel, every entrance was barricaded, and he had to park down the street. He walked up to the hotel and greeted some officers. Conradson: what’s going on here? LES Officer: You actually need to leave the property it’s actually a closed hotel. TRENDING: HORROR! EXCLUSIVE VIDEO — CAPITOL POLICE FIRED EXPLODING FLASH GRENADE INTO CROWD on Jan. 6 — Explosion Fired into Crowd of Men, Women and Children! Conradson: Oh, so what’s going on? LES Officer: This is a private property man. Conradson: But what’s going on? LES Officer: If you want to get information for that you need to go to endeavors.org. Conradson: I heard that they were harboring illegal immigrants here. Is that true? LES Officer: You can go to the endeavors.org website and they’ll give you as much information as they can. Conradson: Who do you work for? LES Officer: I’m contracted with LES, it’s a law enforcement contract service company. Conradson: Why aren’t people allowed on […]

