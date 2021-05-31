Share the truth















Miami-Dade police in Florida investigating a mass shooting that took place after midnight Sunday that killed two and wounded twenty-one attendees leaving a party for a local rapper, released security camera video that captured three armed men emerging from and returning within seconds to a vehicle in a nearby alley. Police told reporters that attendees returned fire on the gunmen. The video shows a white Nissan Pathfinder pull up into the alley and stop. The driver and two passengers immediately exit the vehicle, all three carrying firearms, and run in a direction away from the rear of the vehicle out of camera range. Within mere seconds the gunmen are seen racing back to the SUV, jumping in and driving away.

“*RELEASE OF VIDEO SURVEILLANCE* We are releasing video footage of the vehicle/subjects involved in the shooting that occurred in Northwest Miami-Dade on 5/30/21 that left two deceased and 21 others injured. Anyone with information is URGED to contact @CrimeStopper305 immediately.” *RELEASE OF VIDEO SURVEILLANCE* We are releasing video footage of the vehicle/subjects involved in the shooting that occurred in Northwest Miami-Dade on 5/30/21 that left two deceased and 21 others injured. Anyone with information is URGED to contact @CrimeStopper305 immediately. […]

