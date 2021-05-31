Share the truth















(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) Chris Pratt is an actor that gets quite a bit of heat from the leftist mobs on social media. He checks all the wrong boxes for a celebrity. He’s white, male, Christian, and patriotic; four of the greatest sins in mainstream culture today. Thing is, everyone else loves him, and for a very good reason. He’s a good actor, has a great sense of humor, and appreciates what others have done for him.

On Memorial Day, Pratt proved, once again, that he understands that he is where he is because people died and shed blood for him. He honors our troops, noting that they “altered the course of the world for the better,” and listing the Union Army’s victory over the Confederate Army, America’s part in defeating Hitler and the Nazis, and our special operators hunting down those who caused 9/11.

“We count the names of each fallen soldier lest they be countless,” wrote Pratt. “They are the good guys. They run to the sound of gunfire. They know pain and suffering we never will. They have given us the most free and decent society planet earth has ever seen.”

Pratt made it clear that we need […]

Read the whole story at redstate.com

Share the truth













