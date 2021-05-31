Share the truth















The Pentagon in Arlington, Va., on Aug. 6, 2018. (Charlotte Cuthbertson/The Epoch Times) WASHINGTON—A Chinese smartphone maker won a key legal victory against the U.S. government this spring, which is expected to embolden more Chinese companies with military ties to challenge a Trump-era ban that prohibited U.S. investors from investing in their firms.

The Department of Defense in May officially removed China’s Xiaomi , the world’s third-largest smartphone vendor, from its investment blacklist. Xiaomi was among the 44 companies labeled as “Communist Chinese military companies ” (CCMCs) by the Pentagon .

The Defense Department under the Trump administration had designated the company as having ties to China’s military on Jan. 14. In response, Xiaomi filed a lawsuit against the U.S. government in the District Court for the District of Columbia, calling its placement “unlawful and unconstitutional.”

In March, U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras ordered a temporary halt to the enforcement of the blacklisting, citing a lack of “substantial evidence” about the company’s ties to the People’s Liberation Army (PLA). The Biden administration didn’t challenge the ruling.

On May 5, the same judge ordered a similar halt preventing the Pentagon from enforcing the ban on Luokung Technology Corp., another Chinese company that was designated […]

Read the whole story at www.theepochtimes.com

Share the truth













