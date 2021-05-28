Share the truth















Prince Harry Prince Charles is reportedly “boiling with anger” toward his son, Prince Harry, after the latter slammed his father during an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Prince Harry launched an AppleTV+ series alongside Winfrey called “The Me You Can’t See” digging into the private lives and histories of popular figures. Prince Harry, one of the first guests on the interview program hosted by Winfrey, claimed his father made him “suffer” growing up as a member of the royal family in one of the opening episodes.

The revelation, along with a string of other claims made by Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, have not played well inside the royal family, and Prince Charles especially has wanted to respond after Prince Harry’s latest comments. According to US Magazine : The revelations have come as a major surprise to Charles, who “is boiling with anger” over Harry’s stunts, per a source.

“[He] feels tortured by Harry with his constant digs. He wishes he’d just let it drop,” the insider explained. “The general consensus within the royal family is to ignore Harry’s behavior, to avoid fanning the flames, but Charles is finding it hard to hold back. He really wants to defend […]

