A Peek Behind the Scenes of Vintage Classics The Emerging Psychedelics Market Gives Investors an Exciting Opportunity Puzzling History Photos Most People Haven’t Seen New York is offering 50 college scholarships to kids aged 12 to 17 in the state who get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Parents can enter their child to win a four-year scholarship to a state college or university, The Hill reports .

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) on Wednesday announced the incentive , called “Get a Shot to Make Your Future,” on Twitter. 📣Great new vaccine incentive!📣 12- to 17-year-old NYers who get vaccinated can enter for a chance to win a 4-year full-ride scholarship to any public college or university in NYS! 50 winners will be chosen at 5 random drawings. Parents can learn more here ⬇️ — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) May 26, 2021 The state will administer the raffle and select 10 winners a week over five weeks for a total of 50 winners.

Oregon and Ohio are also using a lottery to incentivize residents to get vaccinated.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown (D) announced recently that her state is offering five separate scholarships worth $100,000 each, according to the report.

