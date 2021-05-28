Share the truth















Lawyers for the Fulton County, Georgia Board of Registration and Elections filed a last-minute motion to the court to dismiss the election fraud case brought by Garland Favorito and others before the forensic audit is launched.

The forensic audit was supposed to begin on Friday (5/28) but Henry County, Georgia Chief Judge Brian Amero granted a delay to hear motions filed by Fulton County.

The upcoming review will look at about 147,000 absentee ballots in Fulton County.

The case also alleges sharp vote increases for Biden late on election night in Fulton County, a heavily Democratic county.

Kurt Hilbert, the attorney representing the tea party group, said only a forensic inspection of the ballots will reveal the truth about the 2020 election.“There should be nothing to hide,” Hilbert said. “Tea Party Patriots, the citizens of Georgia, and the former president have a right to know exactly what happened and how many ballots were illegally cast and counted.”Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has also made a total reversal.After several stunts, insulting comments about Donald Trump, and even coming out against election audits, Raffensperger has now changed his tune.After Judge Amero ruled all 147,000 absentee ballots in Fulton County can be […]

