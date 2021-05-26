Share the truth















Of all the mainstream Christian publications, Christian Post is probably the best. In fact, they are so above the caliber of The Gospel Coalition and Christianity Today that their comment section is far less orthodox than their actual content. It’s an endless struggle to tackle every Christianity Today article that peddles the Social Justice Gospel, when Christian Post is pushing a narrative that Critical Race Theory is a ransom to pay in order to keep Black pastors in a denomination, this narrative should be called out and debunked.

Christian Post reporter Leonardo Blair wrote an article titled, “SBC church membership suffers new historic 1-year decline of more than 400K” covering the Annual Church Profile published by the Southern Baptist Convention. This news article begins by painting a picture that COVID prevented the church from being effective. When it came to membership and baptisms the Southern Baptist Convention suffered an Oscars ratings-like drop. Despite 588 church plants (unsure whether this includes megachurch franchises) the Southern Baptist Convention netted an increase of only 62 churches. This factors into a 435,632 membership drop in 2020.

It’s clear that the church did not do its job in 2020. The church is without excuse for letting lockdowns interfere with the prime directive that is the Great Commission. After letting Lifeway blame COVID, Blair shifts to writing about how challenges to Critical Race Theory are fueling this decline.

Some black leaders left the denomination with their large churches last year over a statement by the Council of Seminary Presidents denouncing critical race theory and intersectionality.

The SBC defines critical race theory in Resolution 9 as a set of analytical tools that explain how race has and continues to function in society. Intersectionality is the study of how different personal characteristics overlap and inform one’s experience.

This is where the fake news comes in, because this is editorializing to add context. However this is selective and lazy reporting. Certain high profile churches, like Progressive Church, left the Southern Baptist Convention, but the vast majority of the exodus is by smaller orthodox congregations. They are leaving because the Southern Baptist Convention is going woke, tolerating Jezebels like Beth Moore, and the vast amount of corruption within the Cooperative Program. In the video I show out how Leonardo Blair, a few years back, covered a church leaving for these reasons.

Has he forgotten his own reporting? Or is he trying to peddle a narrative?

There is now an impasse over the issue that could likely contribute to more black pastors and their congregations cutting ties with the SBC if Resolution 9, which holds that critical race theory can “aid in evaluating a variety of human experiences,” is rescinded at the SBC’s annual meeting this summer.

Other high-profile leaders such as prominent Bible teacher and Living Proof Ministries leader Beth Moore also announced her exit from the denomination this year, saying she does not “identify with some of the things” in SBC heritage which she claims “haven’t remained in the past.”

In simping for heretics like Beth Moore, Blair concludes that rescinding Resolution 9 will drive black churches out of the SBC. He is selling a narrative of fear. He is saying in order to keep these pastors, we must pay the ransom of putting up with heretical ideologies. And the fear is that White Evangelicals will be called racist.

As Christians we should not care about offending man nearly as much as we should care not to offend a holy and righteous God. Drive would-be heretics from the church by denouncing Critical Race Theory. They will call you racist anyway.

