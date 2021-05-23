Share the truth















An interesting about-face from the Dept of Labor and OSHA. Previously OSHA stated that any employer who required vaccinations must report adverse reactions as workplace injuries. However, OSHA is now saying they will not “enforce” that record-keeping requirement until May of 2022.

Essentially, vaccine mandating employers don’t have to start recording vaccination reactions as workplace injuries for another year. This is a complete reversal from the OSHA position earlier this month. The rules have now been modified as below:

OSHA – “DOL and OSHA, as well as other federal agencies, are working diligently to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations. OSHA does not wish to have any appearance of discouraging workers from receiving COVID-19 vaccination, and also does not wish to disincentivize employers’ vaccination efforts. As a result, OSHA will not enforce 29 CFR 1904’s recording requirements to require any employers to record worker side effects from COVID-19 vaccination through May 2022. We will reevaluate the agency’s position at that time to determine the best course of action moving forward.” ( LINK )

Notice the obtuse wording: “OSHA will not enforce” the recording requirement. So long as everyone sticks to “don’t ask/don’t tell” employers will no longer be penalized on their workplace injuries […]

