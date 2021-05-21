Share the truth















For many of us that have been closely following what happened the night of November 3rd, otherwise known as Election Day, we’ve known that the narrative we were told by the Mainstream Media is different than reality. Every time questions would be raised about a discrepancy in regards to the 2020 Election, we were shutdown and given ridiculous excuses that supposedly overcome objections… but all that did was satisfy the self-proclaimed “fact-checkers.”

When we pointed out that hundreds of thousands of votes for Joe Biden were dumped into key swing states after the counting of ballots had stopped, we were told to stop asking questions and accept their explanation that it was just “human error” or a “glitch in the system.” I mean, the fact-checkers confirmed this, so it must be true.

Time and time again, every single time there was a discrepancy, the accusations of “conspiracy theorist” and “insurrectionists” came flying, amidst the countless tales and lies spun by the Democrats, Mainstream Media and Big Tech.

Then came Arizona, which has exposed what I believe to be is the Deep State’s Achilles heel. It’s clear that those behind the Arizona Audit are hovering over the truth and are extremely close to exposing the fraud simply due to how the other side is responding to their investigation.

Think about it: If there was no election fraud, it would behoove the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors to turn over all of the information requested and get this over as quickly as possible. If there’s nothing to hide, all of the numbers add up and the legal procedures were followed, the forensic audit should’ve been completed by now with the full support of the Democrats and RINOs.

Instead, their response is to shutdown the audit. How in the world can anyone think that is how an innocent party would behave? They attempted every single thing they could think of procedurally to shut it down. When they couldn’t do that, they began lying about the auditors and what is actually going on in an attempt to discredit their findings before they are even discovered. Again, this is how guilty people act.

The most obvious example of this that occurred just yesterday was the bald-faced lie that everyone is sharing about Ben Cotton. Cotton is the founder of CyFIR, one of the companies involved in the Arizona Senate’s audit. During a hearing yesterday, he made a statement that has been twisted to mean the exact opposite of what he said.

“All of this, however, may be a moot point because subsequently I’ve been able to recover all of the deleted files and I have access to that data.”

Now, a normal human being would read that statement and interpret it as saying that he was able to access the files that had been deleted. Instead, the Mainstream Media wrote that “his explanation made clear that the database had never been deleted.” Did we just read the same statement? He made it clear that the database HAD been deleted, but he had been able to recover them. But that takes some rational thinking that seems to be missing these days.

The fact that these supposed “journalists” are flat-out lying and providing cover for these fraudsters shows corruption and collusion. You see, it’s not just the Democrat Party that was in on it. It was the whole system. The more that they lie, the more they expose themselves for the frauds and cheats that they are. Maybe this is going to be what will actually drain the swamp once-and-for-all.

