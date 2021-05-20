Share the truth















The massive effort to suppress any news of the Maricopa County Arizona audit highlights not only the alarming extent of the leftist “Deep State,” but also its greatest weakness. An ideology built entirely on lies -and this accurately defines the underlying belief system of the left, which is Marxism- cannot be implemented honestly and openly. It can only be advanced through the total intimidation and silencing of all opposition, along with an incessant barrage of more lies. The mere presence of truth can deal a fatal blow to it.

The leftist Fake News crowd rarely mentions the Arizona audit, but when they do their “coverage” is venomous and disparaging. Moreover, the audit is being condemned on a “bipartisan” basis (assuming leftist Democrats and their RINO lackeys aren’t actually in the same “party”) as everything from “criminal” to “an attack on the Constitution,” to flatly “un-American.” Excuses and justifications for such accusations vary wildly, the only element of consistency among them being the frenzied effort to stop the audit by any means, before any factual information can be derived from it.

When voices of sanity are finally heard (and understandably, these are only from the right), they ask: If the vote in November was conducted honestly and legitimately, why would anyone be concerned about an audit? Under those circumstances, all it could accomplish would be to validate the leftist Democrat claims that the election was conducted honestly and legitimately. And of course the underlying reason for all the leftist Democrat and RINO squalling becomes self-evident at that point.

Nevertheless, this all-encompassing question needs to be repeated on every possible occasion! The tenor of leftist Democrat and RINO rancor over the audit is itself evidence of how thoroughly corrupt the “System” is, an that everyone knows it. The loudest voices must be identified and indelibly tagged for their complicity in the election theft and the ongoing attempted coup of the United States of America. Otherwise, regardless of any audit outcome, the cancer will remain in place, to metastasize once again, the moment an opportunity is presented.

The physical circumstances on sight in Arizona are themselves very disturbing, and very telling. Leftists have engaged in open harassment and attempts at intimidation of auditors. Democrat organizations from outside the state have filed several lawsuits in an attempt to shut down the audit. In every possible manner, the political left is showing its visceral fear of what the audit will likely reveal.

Already, enough information has been collected to prove rampant chicanery during the election. Whether or not the corrupt acts were sufficient to change the outcome is not officially established… yet. But leftist Democrat and RINO behavior shows that opponents of the audit have a good idea of what the answer is.

Among those behaving like cornered animals are the “caretakers” of Maricopa County voting machines. After stonewalling in every possible manner when computer servers were subpoenaed, they finally delivered the servers with memories “wiped,” of significant information in the exact manner that Hillary Clinton’s computer servers were handed over to law enforcement. And that is certainly no coincidence.

Without dwelling excessively on the fact that, had any conservative behaved in this manner when faced with a subpoena (and assuming the FBI didn’t just break down every door and forcibly confiscate the subpoenaed items), cries of “obstructing justice” would have resounded 24/7 from every news outlet, coast to coast. Yet the silence among them all is “deafening” in the current circumstance.

Fortunately, the pro-America, pro-Constitution Arizona Senate, the driving force behind the audit, is fully aware of the vile nature of its leftist “Deep State” opposition, and has been several steps ahead of it from the moment the audit became a reality. Leftist dirty tricks have not prevailed, including the attempted destruction of those “wiped” computer files, which have now been forensically recovered. It is guaranteed that behind closed doors, leftist Democrats and any who collaborated with them went into a total panic, the moment this news became public.

The dominoes are already falling. Audits are being demanded in other swing states. Wisconsin has made preliminary the steps to conduct one, and not surprisingly is facing much the same opposition and contrived outrage as did Arizona. Georgia Gubernatorial candidate Vernon Jones is publicly calling for an audit there. As evidence of a stolen election surfaces in any location, the determination to uncover it elsewhere will only multiply.

Jones and Georgia, in particular, spotlight a profoundly significant element of the entire election fraud and theft. Jones is running for Governor as a Republican, against “Republican” incumbent Brian Kemp. If all was honest and above board, Kemp would be eagerly advocating a full and comprehensive audit. He flatly denied any wrongdoing in the election aftermath, and impeded every attempt at implementing even the most cursory “post mortem.” So a thorough audit of an honest election would completely vindicate Kemp, while making Jones look totally ridiculous and dooming his electoral prospects. But of course Kemp’s response to the call is precisely the opposite. And nobody is surprised.

America’s very future as a Constitutional Republic hangs in the balance. This is not about everyday partisan politics, or any of the platitudes by which the Washington D.C. swamp will vainly attempt to trivialize it. This is about returning the voice to the people, and restoring the Constitution of the United States. A word of advice to both leftist Democrats and their RINO lackeys: Do not attempt any more of your flailing efforts to suppress or bypass the truth through transparent lies and juvenile mockery. “We The People” know, by your actions, which side you are on.

Bio

Christopher G. Adamo is a lifelong conservative from the American Heartland. He has been involved in grassroots and state-level politics for many years, seeking to restore and uphold the Judeo-Christian principles on which our Nation was founded. His book, “Rules for Defeating Radicals,” is the “Go To” guide for effectively confronting and overcoming the dirty tricks of the political left. It is available at Amazon.

‘The Purge’ by Big Tech targets conservatives, including us

Just when we thought the Covid-19 lockdowns were ending and our ability to stay afloat was improving, censorship reared its ugly head.

For the last few months, NOQ Report, Conservative Playbook, and the American Conservative Movement have appealed to our readers for assistance in staying afloat through Covid-19 lockdowns. The downturn in the economy has limited our ability to generate proper ad revenue just as our traffic was skyrocketing. We had our first sustained stretch of three months with over a million visitors in November, December, and January, but February saw a dip.

It wasn’t just the shortened month. We expected that. We also expected the continuation of dropping traffic from “woke” Big Tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Twitter, but it has actually been much worse than anticipated. Our Twitter account was banned. Both of our YouTube accounts were banned. Facebook “fact-checks” everything we post. Spotify canceled us. Medium canceled us. Apple canceled us. Why? Because we believe in the truth prevailing, and that means we will continue to discuss “taboo” topics.

The 2020 presidential election was stolen. You can’t say that on Big Tech platforms without risking cancellation, but we’d rather get cancelled for telling the truth rather than staying around to repeat mainstream media’s lies. They have been covering it up since before the election and they’ve convinced the vast majority of conservative news outlets that they will be harmed if they continue to discuss voter fraud. We refuse to back down. The truth is the truth.

The lies associated with Covid-19 are only slightly more prevalent than the suppression of valid scientific information that runs counter to the prescribed narrative. We should be allowed to ask questions about the vaccines, for example, as there is ample evidence for concern. One does not have to be an “anti-vaxxer” in order to want answers about vaccines that are still considered experimental and that have a track record in a short period of time of having side-effects, including death. One of our stories about the Johnson & Johnson “vaccine” causing blood clots was “fact-checked” and removed one day before the government hit the brakes on it. These questions and news items are not allowed on Big Tech which is just another reason we are getting canceled.

There are more topics that they refuse to allow. In turn, we refuse to stop discussing them. This is why we desperately need your help. The best way NOQ, CP, and ACM readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We are pacing to be short by about $3700 per month in order to maintain operations.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. We had 5,657,724 sessions on our website from November, 2020, through February, 2021. Our intention is to elevate that to higher levels this year by focusing on a strategy that relies on free speech rather than being beholden to progressive Big Tech companies.

During that four-month stretch, Twitter and Facebook accounted for about 20% of our traffic. We are actively working on operating as if that traffic is zero, replacing it with platforms that operate more freely such as Gab, Parler, and others. While we were never as dependent on Big Tech as most conservative sites, we’d like to be completely free from them. That doesn’t mean we will block them, but we refuse to be beholden to companies that absolutely despise us simply because of our political ideology.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Share the truth













