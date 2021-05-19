Share the truth















Changes in how we organize society happen over decades and across generations. Looking back, we can see shifts in our attitudes that signal movements that find their full expression many years later. If we miss these signals, we risk traveling down dangerous paths.

In the Spring of 1995, I found myself sitting in an upper-division sociology class at California State University, Los Angeles. For reasons I have never understood, students in the history department who had completed their upper-division courses were required to sit in on several sociology department classes. Looking back two and a half decades, I realize it was a glimpse of what the equity movement would be.

A newly-minted professor was leading a discussion of the text when a woman raised her hand and asked a question. “That is a good question,” the professor responded, “Please look at page (whatever) and read the first paragraph for the class and we can discuss it.”

“No,” the woman said.

The professor, taken aback, tried again. “The question you raise is a good question, and we can begin to understand it from the text, so please read the paragraph out loud and we can discuss it.”

“No.After a moment of silence, the professor began […]

