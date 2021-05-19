Share the truth















Inveterate liar Liz Cheney is running from one news camera to the next like a chicken with its head cut off. Is she screaming about the Biden regime personally funding Hamas, Hezb’allah, and Iranian terrorists in their war to exterminate Israel? Nope. Is she furious that the White House has intentionally instigated a crisis of epic proportions at the southern border by dismantling President Trump’s effective deterrents and actively aiding and abetting the business operations of drug-traffickers and slavers throughout the United States? Of course not: Ignoring the will of the American people and insisting that they remain victims while criminal enterprises destroy their communities are bipartisan objectives of the One Party State. Is she enraged that “green” fascists have joined forces with Federal Reserve currency-manipulating oligarchs to spike gas prices and send inflation spiraling to the moon? Both parties abandoned Main Street businesses decades ago (and despise President Trump’s “America First” policies), so as long as Wall Street can still make a buck and her lobbyists are sitting pretty, why should she care?

So what has Cheney frothing at the mouth these days (besides her long-overdue boot from the ranks of Republican “leadership”)? President Trump, obviously, and his dogged refusal to allow the greatest election theft in American history to go unanswered.

Consider what a “huuuge” tell that is. Big Tech, Big Media, and Big Government have done everything in their power to silence President Trump, and this one man’s voice is still too threatening for Liz Cheney. She talks a big game about freedom and the Constitution safeguarding the rule of law and then immediately takes exception to the First Amendment’s protections for those speakers she deplores (including those political prisoners still being held without bail under the government’s contention that they be treated as “insurrectionists”). And the contrast between her rage against President Trump’s words and her absolute silence over the last five years of Deep State subversion says everything about her twisted loyalties to a ruling class that seeks not justice, but the removal of Donald Trump from power at any cost.

If questioning the legitimacy of a national election were tantamount to treason, as Cheney keeps insisting, then where has she been for the last two decades? Gore; Kerry; and the national secrets–spilling, hard drive–shattering, evidence-spoiling Hillary Clinton have all professed their elections “stolen,” and party elders Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, and Nancy Pelosi have unanimously agreed. Hillary continues to blame her loss on a Russian hack that never happened, and America’s Pravda news cabal has so successfully laundered her delusions that a majority of brainwashed Democrat voters still believe that lie to be true. Democrats have literally called President Trump a Russian “asset” and “spy” for five years. Charges that come with the possibility of a death sentence are kind of a big deal (and a lot of Hollywood ignoramuses have, indeed, called for Trump’s execution).

Has Liz Cheney been running around D.C. since 2016 excoriating Democrats and their disinformation campaigns as “dangerous” to the country’s stability? Of course not. Those lies had the backing of Deep State liars Jim Comey, Andrew McCabe, and John Brennan; the imprimatur of legitimacy conveyed by legal liars Andrew Weissmann, Robert Mueller, and a compromised FISA Court; and the stamp of approval from a media monopoly including CNN, MSNBC, the New York Times, and the Washington Post all pushing the lies of Adam Schiff. False accusations, malicious investigations, targeted political prosecutions, and relentless cover-ups (still AWOL, Mr. Durham?) have destroyed the credibility of federal law enforcement and intelligence organizations, and Liz Cheney never said a thing.

Instead, she and other “DeceptiCons” (as Sundance so aptly dubbed them long ago) bolstered the Russian collusion lie through years of silence or duplicitous and backhanded participation (here’s looking at you, Richard Burr, and other Republicans on the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence). And when that intelligence operation against the president failed, the Deep State had the temerity to turn right around and use undercover moles and saboteurs Eric Ciaramella and Alexander Vindman to pull the wool over the American peoples’ eyes once again with the Ukraine “quid pro quo” hoax — a bribery scandal that had everything to do with Joe Biden and his son and nothing to do with Donald Trump.

Now, those were dangerous lies used to weaken the country. The whole swamp engaged in an attempted coup d’état — not once, but twice — and the perpetrators still manage to pretend Donald Trump is the real threat to America’s institutions. Talk about projection!

From the vantage point of “flyover country,” where people don’t swallow lies and vomit corruption as effortlessly as they do in D.C., nobody bought the Russia hoax, but everyone could see how desperately the swamp committed to those lies. And because the effort was such a preposterous con job, failing even the simplest plausibility test (Remind me again why oil-dependent Russia would want to cripple its own economy by electing the “drill, baby, drill” president who brought energy independence to America before Biden squandered it.), it forever altered Americans’ trust in the federal government.

What did “flyover country” learn from these sordid experiences? When the swamp lies, its lies are too big to fail and must be protected at all costs.

So now we have a highly suspicious national election in which a sitting president wins nearly every traditional bellwether county in the nation by double digits, grows his popularity with women and minorities, and increases his vote tally by over ten million new voters from his first election — all feats that would normally indicate an electoral landslide. And, instead, after the miracles of mail-in balloting, privatized elections bought and owned by Facebook, and vote counts conducted in partisan secrecy, Joe Biden wins three disputed states and the national election by a measly 40,000 votes. Uh, sure.

A majority of the American people didn’t buy the lie in November, and they don’t buy the lie now, and once again, the same liars who pushed the Russia and Ukraine hoaxes are angry that Americans won’t simply accept the lies they are fed.

Right now, Maricopa County, Arizona, is conducting an audit of its 2020 vote, and county officials have already admitted that an outside vendor illegally operated the election for them. Michigan election officials likely broke state law by manually disabling the scanned image function for ballots, and election attorney Matthew DePerno alleges that modems were connected to Michigan voting equipment, an election violation that NBC News reports would render the election “no longer federally certified.” After revelations that Facebook and other Big Tech players who had no business interfering in local election precincts paid government election offices in battleground states to become “turnout machines for Biden,” the state of Wisconsin has finally authorized an audit of the election. And an election audit in Windham, New Hampshire shows “ample evidence that voting machines favored Democrats, are not reliable, and cannot be trusted.”

What does all this mean for Liz Cheney and a swamp too invested in the “Big Lie” of Biden’s win?

White House correspondent Emerald Robinson said it best in a series of tweets: “[T]he GOP establishment collaborated with Democrats against Trump in the 2020 election,” she noted. “These same officials are now trying to block audits in order to hide their activities in the 2020 election.” If only more members of the media spoke so clearly.

The swamp was 0-2 in its efforts to destroy President Trump while he was in office, and Liz Cheney is frantic to keep the swamp from striking out. But “nothing is covered up that will not be revealed, or hidden that will not come to light.”

Image: Tom Arthur via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 2.0.

‘The Purge’ by Big Tech targets conservatives, including us

Just when we thought the Covid-19 lockdowns were ending and our ability to stay afloat was improving, censorship reared its ugly head.

For the last few months, NOQ Report, Conservative Playbook, and the American Conservative Movement have appealed to our readers for assistance in staying afloat through Covid-19 lockdowns. The downturn in the economy has limited our ability to generate proper ad revenue just as our traffic was skyrocketing. We had our first sustained stretch of three months with over a million visitors in November, December, and January, but February saw a dip.

It wasn’t just the shortened month. We expected that. We also expected the continuation of dropping traffic from “woke” Big Tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Twitter, but it has actually been much worse than anticipated. Our Twitter account was banned. Both of our YouTube accounts were banned. Facebook “fact-checks” everything we post. Spotify canceled us. Medium canceled us. Apple canceled us. Why? Because we believe in the truth prevailing, and that means we will continue to discuss “taboo” topics.

The 2020 presidential election was stolen. You can’t say that on Big Tech platforms without risking cancellation, but we’d rather get cancelled for telling the truth rather than staying around to repeat mainstream media’s lies. They have been covering it up since before the election and they’ve convinced the vast majority of conservative news outlets that they will be harmed if they continue to discuss voter fraud. We refuse to back down. The truth is the truth.

The lies associated with Covid-19 are only slightly more prevalent than the suppression of valid scientific information that runs counter to the prescribed narrative. We should be allowed to ask questions about the vaccines, for example, as there is ample evidence for concern. One does not have to be an “anti-vaxxer” in order to want answers about vaccines that are still considered experimental and that have a track record in a short period of time of having side-effects, including death. One of our stories about the Johnson & Johnson “vaccine” causing blood clots was “fact-checked” and removed one day before the government hit the brakes on it. These questions and news items are not allowed on Big Tech which is just another reason we are getting canceled.

There are more topics that they refuse to allow. In turn, we refuse to stop discussing them. This is why we desperately need your help. The best way NOQ, CP, and ACM readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We are pacing to be short by about $3700 per month in order to maintain operations.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. We had 5,657,724 sessions on our website from November, 2020, through February, 2021. Our intention is to elevate that to higher levels this year by focusing on a strategy that relies on free speech rather than being beholden to progressive Big Tech companies.

During that four-month stretch, Twitter and Facebook accounted for about 20% of our traffic. We are actively working on operating as if that traffic is zero, replacing it with platforms that operate more freely such as Gab, Parler, and others. While we were never as dependent on Big Tech as most conservative sites, we’d like to be completely free from them. That doesn’t mean we will block them, but we refuse to be beholden to companies that absolutely despise us simply because of our political ideology.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Share the truth













