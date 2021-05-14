Share the truth















We have a contender for this year’s “Worst Excuse for Failure” award. White House economic adviser Cecilia Rouse was trying to make excuses for the horrific jobs report from April. One of her excuses was that Easter fell in March this year, prompting the bad April report. Even if we set aside the obvious question of what Easter has to do with a jobs report, we cannot dismiss the fact that Easter was on April 4th this year.

April 4th does not fall in March, even for Democrats.

Keep in mind, she’s not just any economic adviser. She’s Joe Biden’s Chair of the Council of Economic Advisers and a former dean at Princeton. But as leftists often do, she was struggling to make excuses for the disastrous jobs report while sidestepping the blatantly obvious answer that Biden’s job-killing Covid rewards program is killing the economy.

According to The Gateway Pundit:

Last Friday the April jobs report was released and it was so bad that it even stunned the talking heads over at CNBC’s “Squawk Box.” CNBC host Steve Liesman had to do a doubletake when the jobs numbers came across his desk.

BREAKING: April jobs report: +266k, a big miss from consensus forecast of +1M. Labor force participation rate was 61.7%. https://t.co/nqqgoAfjzu pic.twitter.com/ISmKzzrNZs — CNBC (@CNBC) May 7, 2021

Unemployment increased and hiring stalled; it’s the worst miss since 1998. 18,000 manufacturing jobs were lost and the economy added only 266,000 jobs.

“Hiring was a huge letdown in April, with nonfarm payrolls increasing by a much less than expected 266,000 and the unemployment rate rose to 6.1% amid an escalating shortage of available workers,” reported CNBC.

The bad jobs report was a result of Biden’s policy to pay people more money to sit at home and NOT WORK. But his economic advisor blamed it on Easter and she couldn’t even get that right.

VIDEO:

White House economic adviser Cecilia Rouse blames the bad April jobs report on Easter being in March this year… Easter was on April 4 pic.twitter.com/Sf65yKGboP — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 14, 2021

She couldn’t help but blame the late push for vaccines as well. None of that jibes with the jobs report the month before when even fewer people were vaccinated and the numbers weren’t nearly as bad. In other words, they’re scrambling for any reason other than the truth.

What we heard today from the White House about the jobs report was a lame excuse on top of a gaffe wrapped in a false narrative to support a horrible series of policies. But at least there are no mean Tweets.

