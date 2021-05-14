Share the truth















TODD: So this will make a lot of people who were supporters of President Trump uncomfortable, and yet we must be truthful with one another. One of the areas in which I broke with the president was his decision to start that commission that went about banning television shows and, you know, it was very controversial to begin with.

But when he founded the Pro-American Speech-only Commission and then went into Hollywood and, I mean, it was unseemly to see these arrests and, you know, the vans unmarked pulling A-list actors into them for the crime of speaking out politically. That was a chilling moment in American history that… Oh, wait, that never happened. Oh. Wait. Wait. I’m sorry.

I was living in the head of people who live in Hollywood. Dang it. That’s a weird place. All dusty with cocaine and pretend dystopia. I’m still did I see from it. Ellen DeGeneres. I’ve never seen her show; I’m so proud of that. I’ve never seen it. There’s a lot of shows. I’ve never seen hers, not one, not a single episode. So I can’t judge.

I saw a clip of one. So her show has been canceled. She, according to The […]

Read the whole story at www.rushlimbaugh.com

Share the truth













