Former MSNBC host Touré Neblett blasted “white justice” and appeared to celebrate the death of a 77-year-old man who died after being punched for reportedly using a racial slur.

Neblett was reacting to a story out of a Florida Dunkin’ Donuts where a 27-year-old black man named Corey Pujols said he punched a man nearing 80 after he reportedly used a racial slur. The man later died, and Pujols is facing a manslaughter charge, something Neblett argues is unjustified. “If there was actual justice in this country, as opposed to white justice, then if you went to someone’s minimum wage job and called them the n-word twice, whatever happened after that would be legally acceptable,” the liberal pundit tweeted on Wednesday. If there was actual justice in this country, as opposed to white justice, then if you went to someone’s minimum wage job and called them the n-word twice, whatever happened after that would be legally acceptable. — Young Daddy (@Toure) May 12, 2021 In a separate tweet , Neblett again justified Pujols’ reported actions by saying the man who died “f**ked around and found out.”

Neblett’s take on the situation has garnered mixed reactions, but he’s continued defending […]

