Share the truth















<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

During the 2020 Election, I kept saying that if Joe Biden won it would end any chance we had to have a Republican as President again in our lifetime. I also continually reminded everyone that Democrat control of the Federal Government would result in the ripping up of the Constitution, which leads to the end of America as we know it.

Unfortunately, both of these predictions have come true. As I predicted last year, the Dems are passing laws making it easier to cheat during elections, they are attempting to make Washington DC a state (which would give them 2 more Senators and a few Representatives), they are working on legalizing illegal immigrants (which will result in millions more Democrat votes) and they are criminalizing conservatives everywhere (which is leading to our censorship and deplatforming). Each of these will result in indefinite power for the globalist, socialist Democrats.

Beyond even the electoral power, they are dismantling America as we know it. During President Trump’s administration we were energy independent; now there are lines at the gas station and prices are soaring. Unemployment was the lowest ever during Trump’s administration; now it’s worse than ever. Trump brokered a peace deal in the Middle East, now war is breaking out between the Palestinians and Israel. I could go on and on.

Let’s more past even just the political issues and onto the cultural ones. Black Lives Matter is no longer protesting against power, they are rioting while in power. The rioters are ruling the country. Violence is justified, while conservative beliefs are vilified. It is now tolerant to shun those that disagree with you and bigoted to have differing viewpoints. God has been completely kicked out of the public square, including during Alleged President Joe Biden’s speech on the National Day of Prayer, where he never even once mentioned God.

Our country is crumbling before our eyes, and Republicans seem to be going back to business-as-usual. Oh, sure, they talk a good game. Rand Paul is confronting Dr Fauci on his tyrannical edicts and flat-out lies regarding the corrupt nature of funding unethical practices both in the US and in China. Ted Cruz is constantly tweeting and talking about how the Big Tech CEOs manipulated the election, essentially crowning Biden as President unilaterally. All of these things are good statements, but where’s the action?

We can no longer tolerate posturing and empty speech. If our elected officials are going to refuse to do their job, protect our nation and preserve our rights, it’s time to stop supporting them, even if their words are good. If we are going to save our nation, it’s going to take MASSIVE action. And if the conservative talking heads and politicians refuse to do anything, it’s incumbent upon us to take back America.

This is exactly what we are talking about this weekend at the Faith & Freedom Conference in Dallas, TX this weekend. Hosted by Matt Couch, it features more than 50 Patriotic speakers, including Pastor Greg Locke, Michael Johns, Mindy Robinson, DeAnna Lorraine, Chad Prather, Catturd and so many more. I’ll also be closing out the morning session on Friday exposing how the Left used the Evangelical Church to conquer America. Get to this conference and let’s save America! Get tickets at FNFtickets.com.

‘The Purge’ by Big Tech targets conservatives, including us

Just when we thought the Covid-19 lockdowns were ending and our ability to stay afloat was improving, censorship reared its ugly head.

For the last few months, NOQ Report, Conservative Playbook, and the American Conservative Movement have appealed to our readers for assistance in staying afloat through Covid-19 lockdowns. The downturn in the economy has limited our ability to generate proper ad revenue just as our traffic was skyrocketing. We had our first sustained stretch of three months with over a million visitors in November, December, and January, but February saw a dip.

It wasn’t just the shortened month. We expected that. We also expected the continuation of dropping traffic from “woke” Big Tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Twitter, but it has actually been much worse than anticipated. Our Twitter account was banned. Both of our YouTube accounts were banned. Facebook “fact-checks” everything we post. Spotify canceled us. Medium canceled us. Apple canceled us. Why? Because we believe in the truth prevailing, and that means we will continue to discuss “taboo” topics.

The 2020 presidential election was stolen. You can’t say that on Big Tech platforms without risking cancellation, but we’d rather get cancelled for telling the truth rather than staying around to repeat mainstream media’s lies. They have been covering it up since before the election and they’ve convinced the vast majority of conservative news outlets that they will be harmed if they continue to discuss voter fraud. We refuse to back down. The truth is the truth.

The lies associated with Covid-19 are only slightly more prevalent than the suppression of valid scientific information that runs counter to the prescribed narrative. We should be allowed to ask questions about the vaccines, for example, as there is ample evidence for concern. One does not have to be an “anti-vaxxer” in order to want answers about vaccines that are still considered experimental and that have a track record in a short period of time of having side-effects, including death. One of our stories about the Johnson & Johnson “vaccine” causing blood clots was “fact-checked” and removed one day before the government hit the brakes on it. These questions and news items are not allowed on Big Tech which is just another reason we are getting canceled.

There are more topics that they refuse to allow. In turn, we refuse to stop discussing them. This is why we desperately need your help. The best way NOQ, CP, and ACM readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We are on track to be short by about $4100 per month in order to maintain operations.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. We had 5,657,724 sessions on our website from November, 2020, through February, 2021. Our intention is to elevate that to higher levels this year by focusing on a strategy that relies on free speech rather than being beholden to progressive Big Tech companies.

During that four-month stretch, Twitter and Facebook accounted for about 20% of our traffic. We are actively working on operating as if that traffic is zero, replacing it with platforms that operate more freely such as Gab, Parler, and others. While we were never as dependent on Big Tech as most conservative sites, we’d like to be completely free from them. That doesn’t mean we will block them, but we refuse to be beholden to companies that absolutely despise us simply because of our political ideology.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Share the truth













