“Comedian” Bette Midler wants you to know that she is so dedicated to “saving lives” from the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) that she is willing to murder your unvaccinated child to make it happen.

Article by Ethan Huff from Natural News.

In a disturbing tweet that apparently aligns with Twitter’s “community standards,” Midler wrote that every parent in America needs to get their children vaccinated “or I’m gonna start killing kids with peanut allergies.”

Midler’s deranged view is that “anti-vaxxers” are responsible for the “spread” of the Chinese Virus, so the only way to end the plandemic is to kill everyone who refuses to get injected.

“If my kid can’t bring peanut butter to school then yours can’t bring the deathly plague,” Midler wrote. “Vaccinate or I’m bringing the Jiffy.”

The Twitter gods fully endorse Midler’s threatening language, even though it would have been instantly removed had a conservative written it about vaccinated “shedders,” who are the ones actually responsible for spreading disease and death to others.

“Threatening to kill kids if someone doesn’t inject their kids with an experiment? What a great person you are,” one person responded to Midler’s sociopathic tweet.

“Hey Bette I have a plus three to peanut from the MMR jab 31 years ago plus partial deafness in my left ear from the dtap. What’s your super funny joke for that one?” wrote another.

Leftists want to medically experiment on you and your children at gunpoint

The leftist side of Twitter, which claims some of the most mentally deranged losers on the planet, actually took Midler’s tweet seriously and even endorsed it.

“See now @BetteMidler, you’re gonna trigger comments about anaphylaxis shock and how that’s not a fair comparison – when it actually is,” one leftist of the female variety wrote, adding that “Covid kills.”

Another complimented Midler for her “great analogy,” adding that she is a cook who thinks keeping allergens away from children is equally as courteous as forcing other children to receive experimental gene therapy injections.

“As a culinary arts teacher, I stopped making Peanut Butter cookies years ago … accommodating allergies … so it is not that big of an ask, imo” to demand that all children be forcibly injected so others who are fearful of Chinese Germs can feel “safe.”

“My mom would do something like this,” wrote yet another Twitter leftist, unironically. “Thanks, Bette.”

Someone named “Giga Shapiro” added that she thinks children should not be allowed to get an education unless they have their DNA permanently reprogrammed through forced vaccination.

“Now that vaccines are available for 12-15 year olds – I agree,” Shapiro wrote. “Proof of vaccine before attending school in the fall for 12 year olds and up!”

This is the type of fascism that breeds and spreads within the depths of the Twitter cesspool. Forced medical experimentation on children is now a leftist virtue, even though these same hypocrites subscribe to an ethos of “my body, my choice” when it comes to murdering unborn children in the womb.

Ironically, forced medicine and deprivation of education for non-compliance would otherwise be seen by these deranged leftists as human rights abuses were they happening to “migrant” children at the border, for instance. Because we are talking about American children, however, leftists are ready to commit murder if your refuse their injections.

Branch Covidians are dangerous psychopaths, in other words. They are a threat to every freedom-loving American and a festering cancer to this country. At a minimum, they are not to be taken seriously – ever. Realistically, however, they must be resisted with prejudice at every turn so their collective disease does not spread.

For more related news about the medical fascists on the left can be found at Libtards.news.

Sources for this article include:

