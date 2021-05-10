Share the truth















According to a report by John Binder of Breitbart News , the Biden administration is scrapping a reform the previous Trump administration pursued that would have prevented the federal government from granting work permits to illegal aliens with deportation orders.

Binder noted that in 2020 “Trump issued a proposed rule change to prevent the issuance of work permits to illegal aliens who have been ordered deported from the United States by a federal immigration judge.”

In the present, the Biden administration made an announcement that it is rescinding Trump’s order, which guarantees that the federal government will continue granting work permits to illegal aliens with final deportation orders.

In justifying this decision, the Biden administration argued that maintaining a moratorium on the issuance of work permits to illegal aliens with final deportation orders “would impose exorbitant costs and burdens on U.S. employers related to labor turnover.”

Jessica Vaughan, the Director of Policy Studies at the Center for Immigration Studies, believes that the Biden administration’s move functions as “a de facto amnesty.”

"This is yet another common sense Trump reform that is being reversed," Vaughan told Breitbart . "Most Americans would be astounded to hear that in 2019 the government issued more than 25,000 work

