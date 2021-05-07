Share the truth















USA Today published the results of a new poll about public attitudes about Black Lives Matter. in a nutshell, BLM is losing support as police are gaining support. Shocking! I mean, who could’ve predicted that defunding the police would have this effect? I mean, besides me. Here’s a quote from USA Today…

Last June, amid accusations of systemic racism in law enforcement, 60% of Americans expressed trust in the Black Lives Matter movement to promote justice and equal treatment of people, compared with 56% who trusted local police to do that.

Now, however, attitudes have shifted significantly. Trust in Black Lives Matter has fallen to 50%; trust in local police and law enforcement has risen to 69%.

But you know what’s really interesting? Support for BLM has dropped more among African-Americans than White Americans. Likewise, trust in police has gone up slightly more among African Americans than White Americans. Go figure. Another quote…

Among Black respondents, trust in Black Lives Matter has fallen by 12 points and trust in local police has risen by 14 points. Among white respondents, trust in Black Lives Matter has fallen by 8 points and trust in local police has risen by 12 points.

So, why the drop in BLM popularity and increased sympathy for the police? I think its because of all the riots and looting being performed in BLM’s name as they protest injustices prior to their day in court. That being said, I feel that the most important stats are these:

75% of Black people and 42% of white people express trust in Black Lives Matter

77% of white people and 42% of Black people trust local police.

I am glad to see increasing support for the police but, the sympathies would be higher if not for the mainstream media pushing a narrative of police aggressively hunting down black men in the streets like dogs. This perspective has been debunked ad nauseum but it continues because it makes money for the media. As proof, consider the latest expose on CNN from Project Veritas. This from Gateway Pundit.

Project Veritas on Thursday released a third bombshell undercover video of CNN Director Charlie Chester admitting that the network is “trying to help” Black Lives Matter by protecting their narrative on race.

Chester admits that they have only been pushing stories that implicate white people, during a conversation with a Tinder date that ended up being a Project Veritas reporter.

Chester admitted that while researching Asian hate, they found that it is mostly black men attacking them — so they did not dig in deeper.

Click here to view the video for yourself before its censored from the internet.

And while I’m on the topic of censorship, what do you think happened to Project Veritas for exposing media bias? Was there a public outrage? Yes, there was. People who saw the video responded on social media by questioning CNN on Twitter; raising awareness of the issue. As a result, James O’ Keefe, CEO of Project Veritas was banned from Twitter. (Permanently.)

Big Media and Big Tech often work hand in hand in censoring stories that go against their leftist ideologies. CNN working with Twitter is nothing new nor is it the only unholy alliance. Facebook actively hides what it does not want you to see. The most recent example is the story on the BLM Co-Founder who bought 4 lavish mansions recently; causing many to question just how their donations were being spent. Well, guess what? Facebook will block you from sharing the story on its platform.

What makes the mainstream media so insidious, in my view, is how they purposely assassinate someone’s character whom they disagree with politically. Here is a quote from the aforementioned CNN expose produced by Project Veritas. (The quote is from CNN Technical Director Charlie Chester.) Truly deplorable.

If the agenda say, is to like get, like Matt Gaetz right now, he’s like this Republican. He’s a problem for the Democratic Party because he’s so conservative, right, and he can cause a lot of hiccups in passing of laws and what-not. So, it would be great for the Democratic Party to get him out.

So we’re gonna keep running those stories to keep hurting him and make it so that it can’t be buried and just like, you know, settled out of court. Just like, you know, if we keep pushing that, it’s helping us. That’s propaganda, because it’s helping us.

Something else the mainstream media will do is push a story as fact without researching it deeper; electing instead to hype a narrative that fits their leftist ideology. If you dare question the story then, you are deemed a right-wing conspiracy nut. Over a significant period of time, the truth is revealed and the suspicions of the right are vindicated. By then however, it almost doesn’t matter. Why? The public opinion has been formed and once that happens, its difficult to change their minds. The mainstream media who reported things incorrectly will (sometimes) share the news accurately, after the fact, yet not with the same fanfare as the lie. (Also because they are a “news” organization.) Here are two recent examples.

This bit of news from the website, “We Love Trump” which is obviously as bias as the name of their website. However, in this article, they quote heavily from The NY Times which is a notable hater of President Trump.

The New York Times has finally confirmed what many political observers had been saying all along about the Capitol riots: It was pre-planned, the Capitol Police knew it was coming, and authorities effectively gave a ‘stand down’ order.

A new 104-page report dropped by an internal investigator shreds authorities for intentionally hampering the police response on what has subsequently been claimed was a “coup,” an “insurrection,” and an attempt to “overturn” the results of the 2020 election.

The Inspector General of the Capitol Police laid bare all of the disturbing issues involved with the way the January 6th Electoral College security was mishandled.

“A new report by the Capitol Police’s internal watchdog found that department leaders overlooked key intelligence in the run-up to the riot on Jan. 6, including a warning that ‘Congress itself is the target,’ and barred the force’s riot response unit from using its most powerful crowd-control measures,” the New York Times reported.

A couple of months ago the mainstream media thought the idea that the Capitol Police let protestors into the Capitol Building was a “conspiracy theory” but now they’re reporting it as truth 3 months too late.

So, as an experiment, ask people you know if the Capitol riot on January 6th was a spontaneous mob determined to overthrow the government as lead by President Trump. Offer to show them the same proof that The NY Times just published and see how many people believe you. I predict most people you ask will not even entertain the idea that Trump did not spontaneously incite his followers to riot and storm the Capital in an attempt to take over the government. I can imagine their response now, “Whaaatt??!!! Of course he did! I saw it on the news!”

(By the way, some people are still in jail for an insurrection that wasn’t. They could really use your help. For example, “Pregnant Single Mother Raided By FBI, Detained For a Week After Going Through an Open Door at the US Capitol — Now Faces Over 30 Years in Prison” and here is another victim of leftist outrage who could use some help with her legal fees.)

Another example of how the press forms opinions only to recant them later after the damage is done, is this one (from The NY Times) about “Russia Secretly Offered Afghan Militants Bounties to Kill U.S. Troops, Intelligence Says.” The timing of the story was in the midst of the Presidential campaign season and intended to make President Trump look like a treasonous Russian puppet. Coincidence? (No comment.) Fast-forward to post-Election USA and a new President in the White House and the story resurfaces. It turns out that when President Trump called that story a hoax, the US Intelligence community doubted the story back then as well. Interestingly enough, that did not make the news as much as charges of treason against President Trump did. Here is a quote from The Daily Beast (not a right-wing publication).

It was a blockbuster story about Russia’s return to the imperial “Great Game” in Afghanistan. The Kremlin had spread money around the longtime central Asian battlefield for militants to kill remaining U.S. forces. It sparked a massive outcry from Democrats and their #resistance amplifiers about the treasonous Russian puppet in the White House whose admiration for Vladimir Putin had endangered American troops.

But on Thursday, the Biden administration announced that U.S. intelligence only had “low to moderate” confidence in the story after all. Translated from the jargon of spyworld, that means the intelligence agencies have found the story is, at best, unproven—and possibly untrue.

Another deceptive tactic of the mainstream media is how they frame a story. They can tell you something that is factual but place the news in a negative or positive light based on the political narrative they want you to support. Drew Holden has a GREAT analysis of this. He shares several examples of how Trump’s intention to end the war in Afghanistan was reported as potential failure whereas Biden, DOING THE EXACT SAME THING, is somehow visionary and daring. Please check out his article. Here is but one of the several instances he shares.

Hmm… Did the Pentagon not warn Biden as well?

And my biggest complaint about the mainstream media, of several (obviously), are the Editors who simply do not report on stories that should get more coverage. I suppose that’s why I started doing this cathartic exercise with my blog. So much is hidden from the public that should not be. Take for example how the CDC reported nearly 6,000 people who received the Coronavirus vaccine got the disease anyway. Does that mean that some of the vaccines don’t work? If so, which ones? Why isn’t that bigger news? Why aren’t there more questions being asked about this? Why is it wrong to even question it?

Journalism is dead and dying more each day.

Sigh.

I need a hug.

…

