Share the truth















A gay high school student won the title of Prom King at Allen High School near Houston, Texas. That alone isn’t a big deal, but the fact that he wore a dress that he designed is a perfect example of the strange push by Cultural Marxists to advance LGBTQ+ supremacy.

Gay boys have won similar awards in the recent past. Our children are being indoctrinated into a worldview in which LGBTQ+ peers are to not only be celebrated, but revered above others. In and of itself, this news isn’t a big deal in 2021… and that’s a problem

One does not have to be a “bigot” to appreciate the degradation events such as these have on our nation. Traditionally, a “prom king” will wear a tuxedo and a “prom queen” will wear a dress. This is because few events in a school year are more steeped in gender traditions than selecting the prom king and queen. But these are strange times and the push for LGBTQ+ supremacy is an unquenchable hunger for the woke left.

According to KHOU:

ALLEN, Texas — For a while, Lee Haskett and the rest of his class didn’t even know if they would have a senior prom.

“When I heard that prom was going to happen, I said okay I want to do something big,” Haskett said.

His first step was to apply to be on the prom court. He was voted on by the student council, and it was up to the rest of the students to make the final decision. Spoiler alert: He won.

“It was just a surreal moment,” Haskett said. “I actually did something, and it matters to people.”

The bigger victory wasn’t the crown itself, but who he won it for.

“I ran for inclusivity,” Haskett said. “I ran for the LGBTQ+ community, or the rainbow mafia as I like to call it.”

Haskett came out in ninth grade. Since then, he says he’s been fully owning his identity and passions.

“Pre-COVID, I used to wear heels, corsets, anything that I wanted, to school every single day,” Haskett said.

So, it likely didn’t come as much of a surprise for his classmates that he accepted his Prom King title in a gown, one he made himself. Haskett said he’s loved fashion since elementary school, when he would design outfits for Barbie dolls because he didn’t like the clothes she came in. His passion is for creating evening gowns.

“Evening wear is something you remember for a long time,” Haskett said. “Like a wedding dress You always remember your wedding dress. It’s just something special that nobody really has.”

His chose to design and wear his gown to prom to make a mark.

“It’s okay to be different,” Haskett said. “It’s okay to do things creatively and not have to stick to the social norms of today.”

Haskett plans to attend the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City in the fall, where he will study women’s fashion design with a focus in evening wear.

Cultural Marxism has been creeping into our education system for decades. Over the last few years, we’ve seen in escalate to the point that traditions and norms have been subverted for the sake of wokeness.

‘The Purge’ by Big Tech targets conservatives, including us

Just when we thought the Covid-19 lockdowns were ending and our ability to stay afloat was improving, censorship reared its ugly head.

For the last few months, NOQ Report, Conservative Playbook, and the American Conservative Movement have appealed to our readers for assistance in staying afloat through Covid-19 lockdowns. The downturn in the economy has limited our ability to generate proper ad revenue just as our traffic was skyrocketing. We had our first sustained stretch of three months with over a million visitors in November, December, and January, but February saw a dip.

It wasn’t just the shortened month. We expected that. We also expected the continuation of dropping traffic from “woke” Big Tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Twitter, but it has actually been much worse than anticipated. Our Twitter account was banned. Both of our YouTube accounts were banned. Facebook “fact-checks” everything we post. Spotify canceled us. Medium canceled us. Apple canceled us. Why? Because we believe in the truth prevailing, and that means we will continue to discuss “taboo” topics.

The 2020 presidential election was stolen. You can’t say that on Big Tech platforms without risking cancellation, but we’d rather get cancelled for telling the truth rather than staying around to repeat mainstream media’s lies. They have been covering it up since before the election and they’ve convinced the vast majority of conservative news outlets that they will be harmed if they continue to discuss voter fraud. We refuse to back down. The truth is the truth.

The lies associated with Covid-19 are only slightly more prevalent than the suppression of valid scientific information that runs counter to the prescribed narrative. We should be allowed to ask questions about the vaccines, for example, as there is ample evidence for concern. One does not have to be an “anti-vaxxer” in order to want answers about vaccines that are still considered experimental and that have a track record in a short period of time of having side-effects, including death. One of our stories about the Johnson & Johnson “vaccine” causing blood clots was “fact-checked” and removed one day before the government hit the brakes on it. These questions and news items are not allowed on Big Tech which is just another reason we are getting canceled.

There are more topics that they refuse to allow. In turn, we refuse to stop discussing them. This is why we desperately need your help. The best way NOQ, CP, and ACM readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We are on track to be short by about $4100 per month in order to maintain operations.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. We had 5,657,724 sessions on our website from November, 2020, through February, 2021. Our intention is to elevate that to higher levels this year by focusing on a strategy that relies on free speech rather than being beholden to progressive Big Tech companies.

During that four-month stretch, Twitter and Facebook accounted for about 20% of our traffic. We are actively working on operating as if that traffic is zero, replacing it with platforms that operate more freely such as Gab, Parler, and others. While we were never as dependent on Big Tech as most conservative sites, we’d like to be completely free from them. That doesn’t mean we will block them, but we refuse to be beholden to companies that absolutely despise us simply because of our political ideology.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Share the truth













