Share the truth















A man in Hollywood was shot and killed by police yesterday following a bizarre series of events. Based on what we know so far, the only logical (if you can call it that) conclusion is that the man was trying to make a political statement about police shootings but got himself killed instead.

Officers were en route to a radio call with their lights and sirens on when a car pulled in front of them, stopped suddenly and backed into the patrol car, police officials said. He then emerged from the car with his hands hidden behind his back and started counting down in a threatening manner. When he got to “one,” he quickly pulled his right hand from behind his back and was shot by the officers.

These facts alone would make one believe he was trying to commit “suicide by cop.” He was unarmed, so the act of counting down and then quickly point his hand at the cops would indicate intent to get shot. But here’s the kicker. He was wearing body armor. This tells us he wanted to get shot but did not want to get killed. Unfortunately for him, the cops were better shots than he expected, the bullets were more powerful than he thought, or his body armor wasn’t very good.

According to Fox11:

Los Angeles Police Department officers fatally shot a man wearing body armor who drove into their patrol car in Hollywood on Saturday. Officers responded to the area of Sunset Blvd. and North Fairfax Ave. around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

A dispatcher in the LAPD’s Operations Center confirmed the shooting was fatal. Officers were en route to a radio call with their lights and sirens on when a car pulled in front of them, stopped suddenly and backed into the patrol car, police officials said.

The driver of the car got out and was observed wearing body armor as he moved toward the officers, who had exited their car, police said. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sunset Boulevard was shut down in the area while Force Investigation Division detectives conducted interviews and collected evidence. The investigation will continue throughout the night. Authorities urged to stay away from the area. Police say this is the department’s second shooting in two days.

If he wanted to get shot but didn’t want to die, it seems to point to his intention of making a political statement. Suicidal people don’t wear body armor when trying to get shot. The only other viable explanation is that he was simply insane since he was clearly starting a fight with police with the intention of them shooting him.

Tensions have been high for over a year as police are faced with constant scrutiny over their actions, particular the use of deadly force. But there are no protests planned to call out police for this incident; the deceased suspect was a White male whose car was covered with Biblical references. He doesn’t fit the profile to qualify for radical leftist protests.

As political statements go, this may be one of the worst executed and most futile attempts ever made. If it’s determined he was trying to make a point, we have an early frontrunner for a Darwin Award.

‘The Purge’ by Big Tech targets conservatives, including us

Just when we thought the Covid-19 lockdowns were ending and our ability to stay afloat was improving, censorship reared its ugly head.

For the last few months, NOQ Report and the American Conservative Movement have appealed to our readers for assistance in staying afloat through Covid-19 lockdowns. The downturn in the economy has limited our ability to generate proper ad revenue just as our traffic was skyrocketing. We had our first sustained stretch of three months with over a million visitors in November, December, and January, but February saw a dip.

It wasn’t just the shortened month. We expected that. We also expected the continuation of dropping traffic from “woke” Big Tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Twitter, but it has actually been much worse than anticipated. Our Twitter account was banned. Both of our YouTube accounts were banned. Facebook “fact-checks” everything we post. Spotify canceled us. Medium canceled us. Apple canceled us. Why? Because we believe in the truth prevailing, and that means we will continue to discuss “taboo” topics.

The 2020 presidential election was stolen. You can’t say that on Big Tech platforms without risking cancellation, but we’d rather get cancelled for telling the truth rather than staying around to repeat mainstream media’s lies. They have been covering it up since before the election and they’ve convinced the vast majority of conservative news outlets that they will be harmed if they continue to discuss voter fraud. We refuse to back down. The truth is the truth.

The lies associated with Covid-19 are only slightly more prevalent than the suppression of valid scientific information that runs counter to the prescribed narrative. We should be allowed to ask questions about the vaccines, for example, as there is ample evidence for concern. One does not have to be an “anti-vaxxer” in order to want answers about vaccines that are still considered experimental and that have a track record in a short period of time of having side-effects, including death. One of our stories about the Johnson & Johnson “vaccine” causing blood clots was “fact-checked” and removed one day before the government hit the brakes on it. These questions and news items are not allowed on Big Tech which is just another reason we are getting canceled.

There are more topics that they refuse to allow. In turn, we refuse to stop discussing them. This is why we desperately need your help. The best way NOQ Report and ACM readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We are on track to be short by about $4100 per month in order to maintain operations.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. We had 5,657,724 sessions on our website from November, 2020, through February, 2021. Our intention is to elevate that to higher levels this year by focusing on a strategy that relies on free speech rather than being beholden to progressive Big Tech companies.

During that four-month stretch, Twitter and Facebook accounted for about 20% of our traffic. We are actively working on operating as if that traffic is zero, replacing it with platforms that operate more freely such as Gab, Parler, and others. While we were never as dependent on Big Tech as most conservative sites, we’d like to be completely free from them. That doesn’t mean we will block them, but we refuse to be beholden to companies that absolutely despise us simply because of our political ideology.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Share the truth













